Video: Shooting woes doom NC State against SMU

NC State coach Kevin Keatts knows his team is struggling shooting the ball, but that isn't easy to chance mid-season.
NC State shot 4 of 24 from three-point land Saturday, but Keatts liked the "looks" his players were getting Saturday with Southern Methodist coming to town at the Lenovo Center.
NC State lost 63-57 to ACC newcomer SMU, and the Wolfpack dropped to 9-10 overall and 2-6 in the ACC. The Mustangs improved to 15-5 overall and 6-3 in the league.
Click below to watch Keatts' press conference:
