• Senior year: 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, two blocked kicks, two passes broken up and one interception for a 51-yard touchdown.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 80 defensive tackle in the country, No. 55 overall in Ohio.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 137 defensive tackle in the country, No. 48 overall in Ohio.

New NC State defensive lineman Chase Bond will always be known for playing on a state championship squad at a school that lives for success.

Bond took care of business for Massillon (Ohio) Washington High in the playoffs and had game-changing performances. The 6-foot-4, 260-plus Bond had seven tackles, three sacks and a 51-yard pick six in the 55-7 win over Cincinnati Anderson High in semifinals. He then etched his name in Massillon lore with a crucial block punt in the 7-2 state title game win over Akron Hoban High.

“Cincinnati Anderson was a high-tempo offense with a lot of formations that create issues for you defensively, but Chase might have had his best game of the year,” Massillon Washington coach Nate Moore said. “Those three sacks were huge and then had a tipped pass interception that was icing on the cake.

“The exclamation point of his senior year was that blocked punt in the state championship game. That led to our only score, which won the game for us.”

Bond’s recruitment started off slow, but NC State had a whirlwind courtship. He officially visited, was offered and then committed June 11, 2023. He unofficially visited for Alpha Wolf and stayed loyal throughout. Michigan State offered late, but that didn’t affect his signing with NC State.

Moore has heard from both NCSU coach Dave Doeren and defensive line coach Charley Wiles.

"They have been great and Coach Doeren has called and texted," Moore said. "It is great to develop relationships with colleges that a few state's away. He has been a great player for us. I think he has great things ahead of him and could be an All-ACC player."

Moore called him a “weigh room nut” and that he’ll just continue to get stronger in college. He plays a “four-wide position” on the defensive line at Massillon Washington, and he’ll be in a similar slot at NC State. Moore figures he’ll be around 280-plus pounds in short order.

“He improved a ton between junior year and senior year,” Moore said. “It was his work in the weight room. He became bigger, stronger, faster and twitchier. He was obviously more experienced and the benefits that come with that.”

— Jacey Zembal