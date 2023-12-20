• Freshman year: He rushed 60 times for 438 yards and four touchdowns, and he caught 36 passes for 851 yards and 12 scores in seven games played.

• Sophomore year: He had 42 catches for 936 yards and seven scores, and rushed 68 times for 655 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games.

• Junior year: He had 77 carries for 1,054 yards and 17 touchdowns, and caught 27 passes for 725 yards and five scores. He added 18 tackles and three interceptions (including a pick six) on defense. He had two kick returns for 186 yards and two scores, and two punt returns for 96 yards.

• Senior year: Paylor rushed 169 times for 2,378 yards and 30 touchdowns, had 25 catches for 381 yards and three scores. Paylor went 1 of 1 passing for two yards and a score. On defense, he had 75 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended. He had four five returns for 150 yards and a score, and seven punt returns for 273 and two touchdowns.

• ESPN: Four stars, No. 86 in the country, No. 2 overall player in North Carolina and No. 4 athlete in the country.

• 247Sports: Four stars, No. 154 nationally, No. 10 athlete in the country and No. 5 overall in North Carolina.

• Rivals.com: Four stars, No. 90 nationally, No. 19 wide receiver in the country and No. 3 overall in North Carolina.

Some players not only leave a mark on their community but also statewide. That was Jonathan Paylor of Burlington (N.C.) Cummings.

Paylor was the centerpiece of NC State’s recruiting class and a big reason there is hope the offense becomes more explosive next year. Few incoming freshman will have the expectations that Paylor will have, but he isn’t the normal freshman.

Cummings coach David Grimm has been “wowed” by Paylor the last four years, and understands the ride that Wolfpack fans are about to embark. Grimm became the head coach when Paylor was a freshman.

“After that [last game], it was bittersweet, but I knew that day was coming,” said Grimm on losing 21-14 to Haw River (N.C.) Southeast Alamance on Nov. 10 in the NCHSAA playoffs. “I’m excited for Jonathan. All the blessings he has gotten, and all the blessings he has moving forward. He’s worked really hard. I’m real excited for his future.”

The Rivals.com four-star prospect essentially did everything at Cummings High — played wide receiver, running back, Wildcats quarterback, defensive back, kick returner and punt returner. He even held for kicks.

“We had him line up at the running back spot more this year,” Paylor said. “We had a good running back that graduated. Earlier, I had told him I’d be moving him around. He was a ‘Whatever you need me to do coach’ kind of kid.”

There were times the whole stadium knew Paylor would get the ball and he’d still make things happen for Grimm.

“He’s such a tremendous athlete,” Grimm said. “It didn’t surprise me much that he was still able to get positive yards. He would still run the football, and be able to get positive yards. Some of that is a credit to our offensive lineman as well. It is also just pure Jonathan in making plays.”

NC State coach Dave Doeren and wide receivers coach Joker Phillips were active in recruiting Paylor the last three years. He was offered after June of his freshman year.

“Coach Phillips is just an amazing guy and very down to earth,” Grimm said. “He is easy to talk to. He is a knowledgeable coach.

“It is what you see is what you get with Coach Doeren. He’s a great man. He doesn’t put on airs or anything.”

The gifted Paylor also expects to do track and field at NC State and has a litany of track titles over the last two years in NCHSAA action.

Grimm knows NCSU freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion just created the blue print.

“When we met with [offensive coordinator] Coach [Robert] Anae, he pretty much he told Jonathan that was how he would use him in the offense,” Grimm said. “We used him that way too, and have used Jonathan that way in the past. I see it happening. I think it will be pretty exciting. If you get the ball in Jonathan’s hands, and in space, he can do some amazing things.”

— Jacey Zembal