The 23rd letter of intent comes from offensive lineman Robby Martin of Huntington (W.Va.) High.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 27 guard in the country, No. 1 overall in West Virginia

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 28 guard in the country, No. 1 overall in West Virginia

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 23 guard in the country, No. 1 overall in West Virginia.

Huntington (W.Va.) High offensive lineman Robby Martin played exclusively at left tackle this season, but projects as a center or guard at NC State.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder helped Huntington High go 11-2 this past season under veteran coach Billy Seals.

“He has continued to get better each week and showed great leadership,” Seals said. “He comes to work every day and is a terrific teammate. He just needs to continue to get better and hone his skills.”

Martin played some center last year and Seals believes he can play all five spots. He’s also an accomplished wrestler and played some defensive line this season.

“I think he’ll need to continue to improve his footwork and things like that,” Seals said. “His hands placement on pass pro and run blocking. He just overall will need to get comfortable and I’ll assume he’ll play on the inside.”

NCSU offensive line coach Garett Tujague stopped by the school in early December. Martin will be an early enrollee at NC State.

“Coach has done a good job of building that relationship,” Seals said. “Robby is excited to get to Raleigh in January and go to work.”

Huntington High’s lone regular season loss was against NC State senior linebacker signee Cannon Lewis and Ona (W.Va.) Cabell Midland 31-21 on Oct. 20.

“They were good but we played as poorly as we could play in the first half,” Seals said. “We were done 24-7 at halftime. We closed it to 24-21 with about three minutes left. They scored one real late to put it out of reach.

“Cannon is a good player and he’s definitely improved since last year. He’s a good physical football player, who can run.”

— Jacey Zembal