The first letter of intent comes from cornerback Jivan Baly of Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek High.

• Junior year: He had 36 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions in 11 games played last year. Baly added 12 receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown on offense.

• Senior year: Baly finished with 15 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown, plus 17 tackles, one caused fumble and a fumble recovery.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 98 cornerback in the country, No. 123 overall in Georgia.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 105 cornerback in the country, No. 130 overall in Georgia.

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 75 cornerback in the country, No. 80 overall in Georgia.

NC State cornerback signee Jivan Baly of Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek High had his season cut short due to knee injury, but he’s the lone prep cornerback recruit in the class.

Baly and the team had a tough year going 2-8, and his last game was Sept. 29. Coach Todd Wofford has been coaching for over 30 years, and finished his second season at Meadowcreek High. He got to see Baly’s recruitment take off, culminating in picking NC State over Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Central Florida, South Florida and others.

The team lost nine future college football players, including three Division I players from the 2022 squad. Wofford told Baly it was his time to shine and lead.

“He did have a good junior year, but he took on more of a leadership role [as a senior], and played with a lot more confidence,” Wofford said. “I put a lot of that on him during the summer time because he was filling those [leadership] shoes.”

Baly’s play in a junior all-star game in Georgia helped put him on the recruiting map. However, NC State had already offered him, and were his first P5 offer.

Wofford has known NCSU wide receivers coach Joker Phillips for quite some time, and got to know cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell during the recruitment. He'll be enrolling mid-semester at NC State.

“When I first got there, NC State had already visited and saw him there,” Wofford said. “Coach Mitchell did an unbelievable job of finding him and offering him before all the other schools did.”

Wofford said the college strength and conditioning program will be good for him. The 6-foot, 165-pounder has the fundamentals and skills.

"He just has to get bigger, stronger and into the college playbook," Wofford said. "His cover skills are kind of exceptional, but he's also a physical kind of corner in terms of coming downhill and making open-field tackles. He's a good tackler.

"His best football is ahead of him. He has the frame that can add good weight naturally."

— Jacey Zembal