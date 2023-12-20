Letter of intent No. 6: Jimmar Boston
The sixth letter of intent comes from wide receiver Jimmar Boston of Anderson (S.C.) Westside.
Here is a full bio on Boston.
Stats
• Senior year: He finished with 44 catches for 805 yards and 10 touchdowns, and added 42 tackles on defense and four interceptions. He had 18 kickoff returns for 285 yards (15.8 average), and one punt return for 22 yards.
• Junior year: He caught 38 passes for 800 yards and nine touchdowns.
Ratings
• Rivals.com: Three stars.
• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 83 wide receiver in the country, No. 9 overall in South Carolina.
• ESPN: Four stars, No. 295 in the country, No. 6 overall player in South Carolina and No. 39 wide receiver in the country.
Anderson (S.C.) Westside coach Brian Lane
Anderson (S.C.) Westside High senior wide receiver Jimmar Boston will always be a legend in his hometown.
Boston caught the game-winning touchdown to defeat Florence (S.C.) South Florence High 34-32 on Dec. 2 to win the SCHSL Class AAA title.
Boston caught five passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, and he added three tackles on defense. Being a clutch player for the 14-1 Rams became the norm for Boston, who goes by “Tank.” He also showed his toughness by playing the first part of the season with torn ligaments in his thumb.
Boston played defensive back until he was healthy again, and some believe he could be a terrific college defensive player if he wanted to be.
“He didn’t bat an eye when they said he could put a club [on his thumb],” Westside coach Brian Lane said. “We knew he wouldn’t have much of an impact on the offensive side of the ball, but it would be on defense. He actually caught a pick early on in the year. After the Greenville game [Sept. 29], he was able to come back full swing. He only played eight games with the club off and he had around 900 yards receiving. He’s a great athlete and a great young man.”
Boston definitely prefers playing wide receiver and he has several gifts at the position.
“He is an explosive guy and he’s smart,” Lane said. “He understands schemes and different coverages. He wants the football. He also likes blocking. He likes to do all the things and he’s a complete player.”
Lane had a pre-existing relationship with NCSU wide receivers coach Joker Phillips, from the Chavis Dawkins recruitment in the class of 2016 at Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes High. Dawkins played at South Carolina.
Lane knows a healthy Boston will be able work extensively on all areas of his game.
“If there is an opportunity [to play early], he’s going to get in there and has some playmaking things,” Lane said. “He had three game-winning plays this season. In the semis, he had an interception that sealed the game. Then for the state championship, he caught the winning touchdown with 15 seconds left. He wants to be around the ball and he can make plays.”
— Jacey Zembal
Honors/Accomplishments
• Boston was picked for the Carolinas Shrine Bowl.
• Coach Lane said Boston was all-state, all-region and all-conference.
Recruitment
Boston had narrowed his list down to the Wolfpack and Virginia Tech, and picked the Wolfpack on his birthday Sept. 5.
Boston also had offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Connecticut, James Madison, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Old Dominion, Western Kentucky, Charleston Southern, Elon, Florida A&M, Howard, North Carolina Central and Wofford.
Recruiter of Record
NC State wide receiver coach Joker Phillips.
Quotable
“I loved the coaches and the plan they for have for me for when I enroll. They want me to get as much touches as possible. This came together pretty fast. After the first visit [July 28], they had me pretty hooked.” — Jimmar Boston
2023 Projection
Boston is intriguing because he definitely fills a need. The question remains whether he plays right away in 2024 or waits until 2025.
Highlights
