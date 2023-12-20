The 20th letter of intent comes from tight end Dante Daniels of Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kan. Here is a full bio on Daniels.

Stats

• Sophomore year: He had nine catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in seven games played. • Freshman year: He had two catches for 14 yards in three games played.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Two stars. • 247Sports: Three stars, No. 69 overall in junior college and No. 4 tight end. • ESPN: Two stars, No. 4 junior college tight end.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Daniels was honorable mention All-KJCCC, and was team captain for Butler C.C.

Recruitment

Daniels had one high major offer, which was NC State, and he locked in on checking out the Wolfpack on Dec. 8-10 with the plan to verbally commit, which he did. Daniels, who is originally from Windsor, Canada, had offers from NC State, Sam Houston State, Akron, Buffalo, Toledo, South Alabama, New Mexico State, Texas State, East Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, Eastern Kentucky and Bethune-Cookman.



Recruiter of Record

NC State director of off campus recruiting Jatavis Sanders and offensive coordinator and tight ends coach/inside receivers coach Robert Anae.

Quotable

“I’m a aggressive go-getter,. In the passing game, I am a big body tight end. If a linebacker is covering me, I’ll make sure to box him out and do a stop route if I have to, or out-run that linebacker and catch a jump ball for sure. I do want to improve more on my blocking and get my technique down.” — Dante Daniels

2023 Projection

Daniels will be counted on to play a key role next year at tight end.

