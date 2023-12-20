The third letter of intent comes from defensive end Josh Alexander-Felton of Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High.

• Senior year: Alexander-Felton had 80 tackles (14 solo), 19 tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, four passes defended and two caused fumbles. He caught one pass for 14 yards.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 109 defensive end in the country, No. 155 overall in Florida.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 89 defensive end in the country, No. 92 overall in Florida.

Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High defensive end Joshua Alexander-Felton is expected to be an ideal fit in NC State’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme.

Alexander-Felton plays in a similar defense for Edgewater coach Cameron Duke, with the Eagles going 11-1 this past season. Edgewater topped Orlando Jones 31-14 on Sept. 14, but then lost 28-24 in the playoffs for the rematch. The same flip-flop with Jones happened to end the 2022 season.

“He can play in a five technique, four technique and sometimes we would line him up at nose [tackle] if we needed him to,” Duke said. “He was absolutely a team guy and very unselfish. He understood his job and his assignment and would do it. He was worried about stat lines.”

The Edgewater defense allowed more than 14 points in just three games this season.

“He led for us in a mighty way in going 11-1,” Duke said. “The defense played lights out and he was an incredible leader for us. He played all over for us on the defensive line. I think he’ll be greatly missed.”

Alexander-Felton was a three-year starter for the Eagles, going 33-4 during that time.

“The guy is a winner,” Duke said. “He didn’t miss anything. I’m excited to see what the next chapter is for him at NC State. I think he’s the best defensive lineman in the area.”

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder is expected to get even bigger upon arrival at NC State.

“I think he’ll put on weight and he’s a very physical kid, who is very athletic,” Duke said. “I think the weight program and the nutritional aspect of everything at NC State, he’ll put on good size and strength. He’ll be able to max out his frame.”

Alexander-Felton was also able to play one more year with his fraternal twin brother Jayden Alexander-Felton, who played on defense. The brothers emotionally leaned on each other in high school.

“He’s [Jayden] a heck of a football player and was another great leader for us,” Duke said. “I am a brother of younger fraternal twins. They’ll be life-long friends and pull for one another and help each other out.”

— Jacey Zembal