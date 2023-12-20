Letter of intent No. 3: Josh Alexander-Felton
The third letter of intent comes from defensive end Josh Alexander-Felton of Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High.
Here is a full bio on Alexander-Felton.
Stats
• Senior year: Alexander-Felton had 80 tackles (14 solo), 19 tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, four passes defended and two caused fumbles. He caught one pass for 14 yards.
• Junior year: He tallied 59 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.
Ratings
• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 53 defensive end in the country.
• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 89 defensive end in the country, No. 92 overall in Florida.
• ESPN: Three stars, No. 109 defensive end in the country, No. 155 overall in Florida.
Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater coach Cameron Duke
Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High defensive end Joshua Alexander-Felton is expected to be an ideal fit in NC State’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme.
Alexander-Felton plays in a similar defense for Edgewater coach Cameron Duke, with the Eagles going 11-1 this past season. Edgewater topped Orlando Jones 31-14 on Sept. 14, but then lost 28-24 in the playoffs for the rematch. The same flip-flop with Jones happened to end the 2022 season.
“He can play in a five technique, four technique and sometimes we would line him up at nose [tackle] if we needed him to,” Duke said. “He was absolutely a team guy and very unselfish. He understood his job and his assignment and would do it. He was worried about stat lines.”
The Edgewater defense allowed more than 14 points in just three games this season.
“He led for us in a mighty way in going 11-1,” Duke said. “The defense played lights out and he was an incredible leader for us. He played all over for us on the defensive line. I think he’ll be greatly missed.”
Alexander-Felton was a three-year starter for the Eagles, going 33-4 during that time.
“The guy is a winner,” Duke said. “He didn’t miss anything. I’m excited to see what the next chapter is for him at NC State. I think he’s the best defensive lineman in the area.”
The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder is expected to get even bigger upon arrival at NC State.
“I think he’ll put on weight and he’s a very physical kid, who is very athletic,” Duke said. “I think the weight program and the nutritional aspect of everything at NC State, he’ll put on good size and strength. He’ll be able to max out his frame.”
Alexander-Felton was also able to play one more year with his fraternal twin brother Jayden Alexander-Felton, who played on defense. The brothers emotionally leaned on each other in high school.
“He’s [Jayden] a heck of a football player and was another great leader for us,” Duke said. “I am a brother of younger fraternal twins. They’ll be life-long friends and pull for one another and help each other out.”
— Jacey Zembal
Honors/Accomplishments
• Alexander-Felton was selected to the U.S. Army Bowl on Dec. 18 in Frisco, Texas.
• Coach Duke said he was first-team All-Metro in Orlando, and was first-team All-FAC and all-district team.
Recruitment
Alexander-Felton officially visited NC State on June 16-18, 2022, returned for an unofficial visit July 28 for Alpha Wolf and eventually committed Aug. 4.
Alexander-Felton also officially visited Maryland in late June. He has at least 25 scholarship offers including Power Five Conference programs NC State, Virginia, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Illinois, West Virginia, Central Florida and Pittsburgh.
Recruiter of Record
NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles.
Quotable
“[Coach Charley Wiles] was excited and ecstatic job. It was emotional because they had been recruiting me. [Coach Dave Doeren], it was good talk to him. We have spoken many times and is very arms open and welcoming.” — Josh Alexander-Felton
2023 Projection
Alexander-Felton will most likely redshirt.
Highlights
