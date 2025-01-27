Scouting Duke

Duke undefeated in the ACC and its lone losses came against Kentucky and Kansas.

Duke is 17-2 overall and 9-0 in the league, with the Kentucky loss 77-72 on Nov. 12, and Kansas won 75-72 on Nov. 26.

The Blue Devils have won at Arizona and vs. Auburn in non-conference action. Notre Dame came within eight points in a loss, and Duke just defeated Wake Forest 63-56 on Jan. 25.

Duke hosts NC State, who is 9-10 overall and 2-6 in the ACC and has lost six of the last seven games. The game will be at 8:30 p.m. today on ESPN.