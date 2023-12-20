The 15th letter of intent comes from nickel Asaad Brown of Lanham (Md.) Mount Zion Prep.

• Senior year: Brown had 49 tackles, eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss, four passes broken up, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in six games played.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 51 cornerback in the country, No. 10 overall in Maryland.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 52 cornerback in the country, No. 23 overall in Maryland.

• Rivals.com: Four stars, No. 227 nationally, No. 26 cornerback in the country, No. 10 overall in Maryland.

Lanham (Md.) Mount Zion Prep coach Tyree Spinner was glad that Asaad Brown finishes his prep career in his program.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect had bounced around in high school. Brown started off at Portsmouth (Va.) Christian his freshman year, and then made the move to Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith High. He attended Fredericksburg (Va.) St. Michael for a spell, before landing at Mount Zion Prep.

"He is a guy you want in the locker room, the weight room and out on the field," Spinner said. "He is that type of kid."

The 6-foot, 182-pounder will be enrolling this spring and Spinner didn’t want him to be shocked by the various positions. The Wolfpack could try him out at nickel.

“He is intelligent and instinctive,” said Spinner, who is in his 11th year. “He’s a hard-working football player. We had him play some nickel, some outside linebacker and walk-down safety. He even played some corner.

“My biggest goal is that when Asaad leaves our program, he has a good foundation of knowing all the spots that he might play at NC State.”

Spinner said Brown was able to adapt to their harder national schedule. The squad went 5-5 this season.

“To be able to see him adapt and improve from where he was, he’s the type of guy that is going to rise to the level of talent on the field,” Spinner said. “He just continued to progress.”

The next step for Brown will be getting into the NC State strength and conditioning program, and also work with a nutritionist.

“Once he adds some extra pounds of armor, you are going to see his body do things that his mind wants his body to do,” Spinner said. “I can’t wait to see him put on more pounds of muscle. He’s a very aggressive player and he does that underweight.”

— Jacey Zembal