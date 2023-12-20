The 19th letter of intent comes from outside linebacker Wyatt Wright of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Here is a full bio on Wright.

Statistics

• Sophomore year: Wright had 82 tackles (46 solo), four tackles for loss and one forced fumble. • Freshman year: He had 14 tackles in seven games at Fresno City College in Fresno, Calif.



Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars. • 247Sports: Three stars, No. 48 overall junior college prospect, No. 4 linebacker. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 3 inside linebacker.

Honors/Accomplishments

• He was first-team All-MACCC South.

Recruitment

Wright had a whirlwind recruitment where he was offered by NC State on Dec. 9, 2023, and then officially visited Dec. 15-17. He picked the Wolfpack over Central Florida and South Florida, where he also visited. Wright had offers from NC State, Arizona State, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Georgia State, Houston, Jackson State, Louisiana-Monroe, Memphis, South Florida, Temple, Texas State, Central Florida and Western Kentucky.

Recruiters of Record

NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson.

Quotable

“They see me as the SAM [strongside linebacker] and flying around the open field and covering guys. Just a lot of speed things.” — Wyatt Wright



2023 Projection

Highlights