Letter of intent No. 19: Wyatt Wright
The 19th letter of intent comes from outside linebacker Wyatt Wright of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Here is a full bio on Wright.
Statistics
• Sophomore year: Wright had 82 tackles (46 solo), four tackles for loss and one forced fumble.
• Freshman year: He had 14 tackles in seven games at Fresno City College in Fresno, Calif.
Ratings
• Rivals.com: Three stars.
• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 48 overall junior college prospect, No. 4 linebacker.
• ESPN: Three stars, No. 3 inside linebacker.
Honors/Accomplishments
• He was first-team All-MACCC South.
Recruitment
Wright had a whirlwind recruitment where he was offered by NC State on Dec. 9, 2023, and then officially visited Dec. 15-17. He picked the Wolfpack over Central Florida and South Florida, where he also visited.
Wright had offers from NC State, Arizona State, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Georgia State, Houston, Jackson State, Louisiana-Monroe, Memphis, South Florida, Temple, Texas State, Central Florida and Western Kentucky.
Recruiters of Record
NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson.
Quotable
“They see me as the SAM [strongside linebacker] and flying around the open field and covering guys. Just a lot of speed things.” — Wyatt Wright
2023 Projection
Brown will have the chance to compete for the starting spot and will likely be in linebacker rotation at a bare minimum.
Highlights
