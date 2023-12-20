The 13th letter of intent comes from wide receiver Christian Zachary of St. Matthews (S.C.) Calhoun County.

• Senior year: Zachary caught 41 passes for 819 yard and 11 touchdowns. He added 21 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Zachary had 275 kickoff returning yards and two scores, and 196 punt return yards and three touchdowns.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 114 wide receiver in the country, No. 15 overall in South Carolina.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 109 wide receiver in the country, No. 14 overall in South Carolina.

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 13 overall in South Carolina.

Wide receiver Christian Zachary of St. Matthews (S.C.) Calhoun County has gift to make plays.

Calhoun County coach Wayne Farmer had coached future NFL star receiver Alshon Jeffery, so he knows playmakers.

“He can go up with one hand or he can go up with two hands,” Farmer said. “He can out-jump you or out-run you. God gave him a gift. He can catch with superb hands and he can run.”

Zachary originally committed to Virginia and then flipped to NC State. Farmer has known NCSU wide receiver coach Joker Phillips for a good number of years, dating back to when he was at Kentucky.

“He [Phillips] was the first person that I sent the film to,” Farmer said.

Zachary played safety and then when he was tried at punt returner, he returned a couple for touchdowns.

“He’ll have to adapt to the speed of the game [in college],” Farmer said. “It is going to be a lot faster. The DBs and stuff he’ll be playing against will be faster and have better technique. He is going to have to work on his route running. Right now, he’s a deep ball guy. He blocks extremely well. He loves the weight room.”

Farmer was the South Carolina coach in the Shrine Bowl, which Zachary and future NC State wide receiver teammate Jimmar Boston played in.

“Christian is taller than Jimmar, but Jimmar is a really good athlete,” Farmer said. “It was a pleasure to coach both of them at the Shrine Bowl.”

— Jacey Zembal