Letter of intent No. 13: Christian Zachary
The 13th letter of intent comes from wide receiver Christian Zachary of St. Matthews (S.C.) Calhoun County.
Here is a full bio on Zachary.
Stats
• Senior year: Zachary caught 41 passes for 819 yard and 11 touchdowns. He added 21 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Zachary had 275 kickoff returning yards and two scores, and 196 punt return yards and three touchdowns.
Ratings
• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 13 overall in South Carolina.
• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 109 wide receiver in the country, No. 14 overall in South Carolina.
• ESPN: Three stars, No. 114 wide receiver in the country, No. 15 overall in South Carolina.
St. Matthews (S.C.) Calhoun County coach Wayne Farmer
Wide receiver Christian Zachary of St. Matthews (S.C.) Calhoun County has gift to make plays.
Calhoun County coach Wayne Farmer had coached future NFL star receiver Alshon Jeffery, so he knows playmakers.
“He can go up with one hand or he can go up with two hands,” Farmer said. “He can out-jump you or out-run you. God gave him a gift. He can catch with superb hands and he can run.”
Zachary originally committed to Virginia and then flipped to NC State. Farmer has known NCSU wide receiver coach Joker Phillips for a good number of years, dating back to when he was at Kentucky.
“He [Phillips] was the first person that I sent the film to,” Farmer said.
Zachary played safety and then when he was tried at punt returner, he returned a couple for touchdowns.
“He’ll have to adapt to the speed of the game [in college],” Farmer said. “It is going to be a lot faster. The DBs and stuff he’ll be playing against will be faster and have better technique. He is going to have to work on his route running. Right now, he’s a deep ball guy. He blocks extremely well. He loves the weight room.”
Farmer was the South Carolina coach in the Shrine Bowl, which Zachary and future NC State wide receiver teammate Jimmar Boston played in.
“Christian is taller than Jimmar, but Jimmar is a really good athlete,” Farmer said. “It was a pleasure to coach both of them at the Shrine Bowl.”
— Jacey Zembal
Honors/Accomplishments
• Zachary was selected to the Carolinas Shrine Bowl.
• Coach Farmer said Zachary was named all-region.
Recruitment
Zachary picked Virginia on June 6, 2023, over offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati and several Group of Five programs. Even after committing to UVA, he camped at NC State in June to check out the Wolfpack, and was offered June 10.
Zachary eventually decommitted from UVA and NC State, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, Buffalo and a few others checked in. However, Zachary knew where he wanted to go and picked NC State on Oct. 5, 2023.
Recruiter of Record
NC State wide receiver coach Joker Phillips.
Quotable
“I had a great time and was able to spend time with the players and Coach Joker [Phillips]. I was able to watch the game and it was an amazing atmosphere. None of the other games I’ve been to are like NC State fans. I even had a picture with a fan. It made me feel even more wanted.” — Christian Zachary
2023 Projection
NC State is likely to undergo changes with the outside receivers, and that means players like Zachary will get a chance.
