Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 25

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — A.J. Prim named JCGridiron All-America 2nd Team
Charlotte Observer — Seniors propel Wolfpack women over Virginia Tech: Three takeaways from NC State’s win
Fayetteville Observer — Duke basketball vs NC State: Prediction, preview for Tobacco Road rivalry
Technician — No. 20 NC State women’s basketball throttles Virginia Tech 85-57
Technician — NC State track and field competes at Hokie Invitational
Technician — No. 10 NC State women’s tennis upset by Texas Tech at ITA Kickoff Weekend
Technician — NC State swimming and diving holds its own in Eddie Reese Texas Showdown
Technician — No. 22 NC State men’s tennis downs LSU in ITA Kickoff Weekend
GoPack.com — Hot Shooting Pushes No. 20 Pack to 85-57 Win Over Virginia Tech
GoPack.com — #22 Pack Earns Top-10 Win Over #9 Mississippi State, Qualifies for National Team Indoors
GoPack.com — Short Turnaround has Pack Heading to Second-Ranked Duke on Monday Night
