Published Jan 27, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 25
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — A.J. Prim named JCGridiron All-America 2nd Team

Charlotte Observer — Seniors propel Wolfpack women over Virginia Tech: Three takeaways from NC State’s win

Fayetteville Observer — Duke basketball vs NC State: Prediction, preview for Tobacco Road rivalry

Technician — No. 20 NC State women’s basketball throttles Virginia Tech 85-57

Technician — NC State track and field competes at Hokie Invitational

Technician — No. 10 NC State women’s tennis upset by Texas Tech at ITA Kickoff Weekend

Technician — NC State swimming and diving holds its own in Eddie Reese Texas Showdown

Technician — No. 22 NC State men’s tennis downs LSU in ITA Kickoff Weekend

GoPack.com — Hot Shooting Pushes No. 20 Pack to 85-57 Win Over Virginia Tech

GoPack.com — #22 Pack Earns Top-10 Win Over #9 Mississippi State, Qualifies for National Team Indoors

GoPack.com — Short Turnaround has Pack Heading to Second-Ranked Duke on Monday Night

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE