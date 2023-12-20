The 24th letter of intent comes from quarterback Cedrick Bailey of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna.

• Sophomore year: He went 130-of-219 passing for 2,061 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games played. He also added 11 carries for 155 yards and two scores.

• Junior year: He went 223-of-323 passing for 3,563 yards, 47 touchdowns and five interceptions. He ran 31 times for 266 yards and two scores.

• Senior year: He went 215-of-301 passing for 3,125 yards, 47 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games. He also rushed 26 times for 253 yards and two scores.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 19 pro passer in the country, No. 55 overall in Florida.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 30 quarterback in the country, No. 63 overall in Florida.

• Rivals.com: Four stars, No. 19 quarterback in the country, No. 61 overall in Florida.

NC State quarterback of the future Cedrick Bailey went 39-2 over his last three years at prep powerhouse Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna.

Chaminade-Madonna coach Dameon Jones knows talent when he sees it and has appreciated everything Bailey has done in helping build up his program.

“This has been like any other ride — special,” Jones said. “He has been an amazing leader. I was happy more them [the team] than everything.

“He’s a winner. He has that winner’s mentality that refuses to lose.”

Jones said there are times the lanky 6-foot-6 and 180-pounder reminds him of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in how he creates plays and avoids contact.

“He doesn’t care if he’s not ranked the No. 1 quarterback in the country,” Jones said. “He has that winning swag. He was gifted with that at a young age.

“It’s been the last four years with him, so it will be weird [not having him]. I’ll be happy for him with his new endeavors.”

NC State coach Dave Doeren made sure to attend Bailey’s state title game Dec. 7, when things were getting dicey with nearby Miami making a run at him. Bailey shut down his recruiting in favor of NC State within 24 hours of the gesture.

“It showed that they are interested in having him as their guy,” Jones said. “He kept it easy. He has always known what he would do. He’d say things in the media, but we always knew what he was going to do.”

Chaminade-Madonna could have been dubbed the “greatest show on turf” with its collection of talent. Bailey was surrounded by senior wide receivers Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State commit) and Joshisa Trader (Miami) and senior running back Davion Gause (North Carolina).

Smith caught 90 passes for 1,389 yards and 19 touchdowns and is ranked No. 1 overall by Rivals.com in the class of 2024. Trader caught 47 passes for 757 yards and 14 scores in 12 games, and is ranked 54 in the country. Gause rushed 88 times for 1,047 yards and 14 scores and is a four-star prospect. Freshman running back Arwin Jackson has next.

Jones knows that ACC games among NC State, Miami and North Carolina, just got more interesting for him.

“I’ll be paying attention more than I did before,” Jones said. “I can see him going in and learning the system and putting on some weight and muscle.

"I see him being dynamic. He has it and some people don’t have it.”

— Jacey Zembal