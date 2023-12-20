• ESPN: Three stars, No. 92 tackle in the country, No. 29 overall in North Carolina.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 102 tackle in the country, No. 38 overall in North Carolina.

Andrews (N.C.) High coach James Phillips will have a vested interest whenever NC State plays Virginia Tech in football coming up.

Andrews High doesn’t produce too many Division I prospects, but the younger kids now have two role models to look up with NC State tackle signee Tyler West, and Virginia Tech wide receiver and punt returner Tucker Holloway. The latter signed with the Hokies after finishing up at Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in the class of 2022.

West picked NC State last August following the first game of the season. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder also considered Duke and Georgia Tech among others.

“It is a rarity at any school to have a kid commit and get a full ride to a Power Five school,” Phillips said. “It’s a great source of pride. I’m super proud of Tyler. It’s a great source of pride for the community and Andrews High School.”

West didn’t have an ideal senior year, battling a knee injury off and on. He’ll miss time after surgery with the goal of being back 100 percent by June. That will mean missing basketball and track and field at Andrews High.

“He started off on fire, and then we played Mitchell High [on Sept. 8] in the fourth game, and he got banged up,” Phillips said. “He got a bone bruise on his knee and some other things. He battled through that. He finished all-conference and he was voted Smoky Mountain Lineman of the Year, which was a big goal of his.”

West was able to show his leadership skills this season.

“It was a big focus going into the season for him this year,” Phillips said. “He was a consistent captain for us. Our coaches vote on two captains and our players vote on two captains each week, and for 11 weeks, he was a voted captain by his teammates and coaches. That was a great sign that his teammates looked at him as a leader.”

West had to miss the playoff loss and wasn’t able to play in the Shine Bowl, but he recently met with NCSU offensive line coach Garett Tujague and mapped out a good plan for the future.

Phillips looks forward to how NC State will further transform his body.

“He’s excited but he has some rehab work,” Phillips said. “It’s going to be amazing to see in the fact that Tyler isn’t even 18 years old yet. I’m a big strength and conditioning guy. That is one of my things. I’m excited to see his physical development as he matures.”

— Jacey Zembal