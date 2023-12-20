The fifth letter of intent comes from linebacker Zane Williams of Wake Forest (N.C.) High.

• Junior year: He had 142 tackles, 34 tackles for loss and 10 sacks for the 10-3 Cougars.

• Senior year: Williams had 96 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, eight passes defended and four quarterback hurries.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 65 inside linebacker in the country, No. 52 overall in North Carolina.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 166 inside linebacker in the country, No. 46 overall in North Carolina.

Wake Forest (N.C.) High coach Reggie Lucas knows it is an end of a era with linebacker Zane Williams.

Williams enjoyed a productive last year of high school, but did get a little dinged up with injuries toward the end of the season. He was named the NAC-6 defensive player of the year for the second-consecutive year.

The Williams family has proven unique and Lucas coached all four linebacker brothers at Wake Forest. Seth Williams (NC State), Blake Williams (Guilford College) and Hunter Williams (Wake Forest), all played collegiately.

“It’s been a bless to have that family come here and play for us at Wake Forest,” Lucas said. “All of the brothers were very similar in how they played. The work ethic was second to none. Academically, they were strong. They were just a football family.”

Williams played downhill and with an edge at outside linebacker for the Cougars.

“It is kind of refreshing in this day and time to see a throwback player in this era,” Lucas said. “He surely played with an intensity that I grew up around. Like the guys I saw on TV, he gives it his all. Even in practice, he doesn’t take a play off. That’s nice to have.”

Lucas is no stranger to coaching accomplished football player over the years. He had current professional player Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants and former pros Bryce Love of the Washington Commanders and Darius Hodge of the Cincinnati Bengals/Miami Dolphins. Lawrence was a defensive tackle, Love a running back and Hodge a outside linebacker.

Williams will surely give it 100 percent in all facets when he arrives at NC State. He just needs to learn the pace of the college game and having the right mindset for arriving on the big stage.

“That is what NC State is getting,” Lucas said. “He is a guy that will bring it in the weight room. He’ll bring it at practice. He’ll be a tremendous asset to the program.”

— Jacey Zembal