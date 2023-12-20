• Sophomore year: He rushed 221 times for 1,350 yards and 19 touchdowns, and caught seven passes for 76 yards. He had 39 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and two interceptions.

• Junior year: He rushed 129 times for 1,147 yards and 24 touchdowns, and caught a staggering 61 balls for 876 yards and eight scores. He also added 124 kick return yards and 56 punt return yards. He even threw a 31-yard touchdown pass. Royal added 39 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions on defense.

• Senior year: He rushed 151 times for 1,069 yards and 17 scores, and caught 34 passes for 473 yards and a touchdown. He added 55 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, five interceptions — two of which returned for touchdowns — two caused fumbles and 12 passes defended. Royal has returned 14 kickoffs for 411 yards (29.4 average) and two scores, and 28 punt returns for 608 yards (21.7 average) and four touchdowns.

• ESPN: Four stars, No. 31 athlete in the country, No. 19 overall in Alabama.

• 247Sports: Four stars, No. 20 athlete in the country, No. 19 overall in Alabama.

• Rivals.com: Four stars, No. 11 all-purpose back in the country, No. 25 overall in Alabama.

Gulf Shores (Ala.) High star Ronnie Royal routinely came up with something each game.

Whether it was a rushing touchdown or catching one, getting a big interception or making a play in the return game, he was incredibly consistent. Naturally, he capped his career on a play that will always be remembered, where he went up high for a one-handed interception at around the four-yard line with 2:45 left in the third quarter. It helped ensure points were not scored and Gulf Shores went on to top Ramsay (Ala.) High 21-14 in the AHSAA 5A state title game.

In typical Royal fashion, the Rivals.com four-star prospect did a little bit of everything, highlighted by carrying the ball 21 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Gulf Shores finished 15-0 and next stop for Royal is NC State, where he’ll play for safeties coach Joe DeForest.

“He has done a great job of recruiting him, actually the whole staff at NC State has,” Gulf Shores coach Mark Hudspeth said. “They are doing a great job with him. I know Ronnie is excited about going. He’s even talked to Philip Rivers, who lives [and coaches] about 30 minutes away from us. We played them. Philip knows he is a really good player.”

Hudspeth, a long-time college head coach and assistant coach knows the Wolfpack got a good one.

“NC State is getting a great one,” Hudspeth said. “He never comes off the field in 5A football here in Alabama, probably one of the few to do that in the entire state. Not only will he be a great player, but he’ll be one of their hardest workers. When your best player is your hardest worker, you have a special player.”

Royal was spectacular across the board. He rushed for 1,069 yard and 17 scores, and caught 34 passes for 473 yards and a score. He had 55 tackles, two sacks and five interceptions on defense, returning two of the picks for touchdowns. He averaged 21.7 yards on 28 punt returns with four touchdowns, and 29.4 yards on 14 kickoffs and two scores.

Hudspeth brought up how Colorado used Travis Hunter on both sides of the ball and that Royal could be that kind of player if needed.

“He sets the culture for the team,” Hudspeth said. “That interception in the state title game was unbelievable. I think he’s a kid that will play early [at NC State].

“I think he’s the best player in the state of Alabama. He’s a phenomenal kid.”

Royal will get the chance to just concentrate at safety at NC State.

“Just the fundamentals alone will help,” Hudspeth said. “When you are playing offense and defense, you are splitting your time at practice. He still has a lot of ceiling in front of him because he has done half [a practice] on offense and half on defense.”

— Jacey Zembal