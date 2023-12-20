• Junior year: He caught nine passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns, and added 41 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. He returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score

• Senior year: Groves had 76 tackles (66 solo), 15 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions and four caused fumbles in 14 games played. He added 16 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown, plus 30 catches for 506 yards and six touchdowns this season. Groves averaged 37.6 yards on 16 punts, and he had six kickoff returns for 211 yards, and eight punt returns for 91 yards.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 30 outside linebacker nationally and No. 9 overall in Tennessee.

• 247Sports: Four stars, No. 131 overall in the country, No. 12 linebacker in the country and No. 2 overall in Tennessee.

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 33 athlete nationally and No. 14 overall in Tennessee.

It almost felt like a passing of the torch with NC State star linebacker Payton Wilson wrapping up his illustrious career, and then Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson High senior linebacker Elijah Groves picked the Wolfpack on Dec. 6.

Groves was one of the big “flips” for NC State. He verbally committed to Kentucky on July 1, but because he really wanted to play middle linebacker rather than outside linebacker, he decommitted. NC State swooped in led by defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson. It was clear over a period of time how badly Gibson and the Wolfpack wanted the athletic 6-foot-4 and 207-pound Groves.

“He’s an athlete that can play multiple positions,” said second-year East Robertson High coach Chase Brooks. “He can play safety, outside linebacker and can even put his hand in the ground and play D-End. He’s just a competitor and a kid who really wants it.”

Brooks knew the NC State coaches and program due to freshman walk-on running back Darius Johnson, who he had coached at Hendersonville (Tenn.) Beech High.

Groves helped lead East Robertson High to a 13-2 mark this fall. The school won the 2022 TSAA 1A state title, and last year Groves averaged 19 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He even found the time to high jump 6-0 last spring and run the 200-meter dash.

Brooks said he let Groves know going into his junior year how rare his size and athleticism was in football, and that sport was his future. Then the offers poured in after his junior year.

“He’s a big kid at 6-5 and around 215,” Brooks said. “We could put him at tight end on offense and he block the side down. On defense at linebacker, he can shut down one side of the field and make people run away from him. It’s a huge advantage in high school football with a kid like him.”

Another neat aspect about Groves is how talented his family is. Junior running back Isaiah Groves was named the Tennessee Titans Class 2A Mr. Football winner, and has a Wolfpack offer. He rushed 277 times for 3,085 yards and 31 touchdowns, plus 14 catches for 269 yards and five scores this season.

Sophomore defensive end Zach Groves had 66 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions and eight forced fumbles this season.

“It’s unbelievable and the family is crazy athletic,” Brooks said. “We have a Groves at every level — from a D-End to a linebacker to a safety. Offensively, one plays tight end, one plays running back and one plays wide receiver.”

— Jacey Zembal