 Gameday Central: NC State vs Georgia Tech
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-05 08:37:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Gameday Central: NC State vs Georgia Tech

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State (7-3, 6-3 ACC) will play its last game of the 2020 football regular season against Georgia Tech (3-4, 3-5 ACC) on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Carter-Finley Stadium at 4 p.m.

The Wolfpack is coming off of a 36-29 win over Syracuse and the Yellow Jackets beat Duke 56-33 in their last contest.

Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:

NC State Wolfpack football Dave Doeren
Dave Doeren is 0-2 against Georgia Tech during his time with the Wolfpack (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Game Information: NC State vs Georgia Tech

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

On The Call: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (color) and Eric Wood (sidline)

Radio: Wolfpack Sports Network (101.5 FM in the Raleigh Area; SiriusXM Channel 382) with Gary Hahn, Johnny Evans and Tony Haynes.

Series Facts: This will be the 31st meeting between the programs. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 20-10.

Line: NC State is a 6.5-point favorite according to Bovada.

NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Listening


NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Watching

