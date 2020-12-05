Gameday Central: NC State vs Georgia Tech
NC State (7-3, 6-3 ACC) will play its last game of the 2020 football regular season against Georgia Tech (3-4, 3-5 ACC) on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Carter-Finley Stadium at 4 p.m.
The Wolfpack is coming off of a 36-29 win over Syracuse and the Yellow Jackets beat Duke 56-33 in their last contest.
Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:
Game Information: NC State vs Georgia Tech
Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network
On The Call: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (color) and Eric Wood (sidline)
Radio: Wolfpack Sports Network (101.5 FM in the Raleigh Area; SiriusXM Channel 382) with Gary Hahn, Johnny Evans and Tony Haynes.
Series Facts: This will be the 31st meeting between the programs. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 20-10.
Line: NC State is a 6.5-point favorite according to Bovada.
NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Reading
• The Wolfpacker — Game Predictions: NC State vs. Georgia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Bowl projections: NC State Wolfpack football
• The Wolfpacker —Scouting Georgia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Tale Of The Tape: What the analytics say about NC State vs. Georgia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Picking the spread: ACC football week 13
• The Wolfpacker — On paper: NC State vs. Georgia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s defense has started to mesh down the stretch
• The Wolfpacker — How an offseason team-building program changed NC State football
• The Wolfpacker — Final grades report: NC State at Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Payton Wilson and Shyheim Battle Wednesday presser
• The Wolfpacker — NC State seniors focused on Georgia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Senior decisions
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — Junior college OL Anthony Belton considering NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Reflections from the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Joe Sculthorpe and Cary Angeline Tuesday presser
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football lands grad transfer Chandler Zavala
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack basketball adds new non-conference game
• The Wolfpacker — NC State corner Malik Dunlap enters the transfer portal
• The Wolfpacker — Best and worst from NC State’s win over Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren and NC State prepare for unique senior day
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren’s Georgia Tech game Monday press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Snap count observations: NC State vs. Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: Minor changes at cornerback
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Mike Glennon has impressive first start of 2020
NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Listening
NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Watching
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook