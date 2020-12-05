NC State (7-3, 6-3 ACC) will play its last game of the 2020 football regular season against Georgia Tech (3-4, 3-5 ACC) on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Carter-Finley Stadium at 4 p.m.

The Wolfpack is coming off of a 36-29 win over Syracuse and the Yellow Jackets beat Duke 56-33 in their last contest.

Here is everything you need to get ready for the game: