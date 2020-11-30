 WATCH: Dave Doeren's Georgia Tech game week Monday press conference
WATCH: Dave Doeren's Georgia Tech game week Monday press conference

Justin H. Williams
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his routine Monday press conference in preparation for the regular season finale against Gerogia Tech in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. on ACC Network.

NC State (7-3, 6-3 ACC) is coming off of a 36-29 win over Syracuse and Georgia Tech (3-5, 3-4 ACC) defeated Duke 56-33 Saturday.

Here is the video of the availability:

Video of Dave Doeren on Monday of Georgia Tech game week

