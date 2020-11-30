WATCH: Dave Doeren's Georgia Tech game week Monday press conference
NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his routine Monday press conference in preparation for the regular season finale against Gerogia Tech in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. on ACC Network.
NC State (7-3, 6-3 ACC) is coming off of a 36-29 win over Syracuse and Georgia Tech (3-5, 3-4 ACC) defeated Duke 56-33 Saturday.
Here is the video of the availability:
Video of Dave Doeren on Monday of Georgia Tech game week
