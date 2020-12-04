The Wolfpacker game predictions: NC State vs. Georgia Tech
NC State Wolfpack football is 7-3 on the season and 6-3 in ACC action, while Georgia Tech is 3-5 and 3-4, respectively.
NC State is favored by about a touchdown, as of Thursday afternoon.The Wolfpacker staff makes their guesses on the game's outcome:
Matt Carter
The number of motivating factors for NC State this week are about as plentiful for a game as I can remember:
• Senior Day, the last home game for a group of seniors on a tight-knit football team.
• A chance to set a school record with seven ACC wins in a year.
• A chance to not only set that record, but finish with an 8-3 ledger one season after going 4-8 overall and 1-7 in the ACC.
• With a win, NC State is almost certain to find itself playing in a bowl game either in Florida or Charlotte, the two most desirable destinations for a team in the Wolfpack's position.
• Avenging a close, two-point loss at Georgia Tech last season in which the Pack fell way behind and then dominated the second half but couldn't complete the comeback. Of all the league losses a season ago, the game in Atlanta was the one that the Pack probably felt got away the most.
Yet for all that, there may be one lingering, under-the-radar motivating factor that I could see carrying the day: a last chance to put a complete game together.
NC State football has been a weird bunch in 2020. It wins, but some of the victories have been ugly — some have been via the defense shutting down the opponent and others have been by outscoring the other team in a shootout.
There hasn't been that game where NC State had all of its units clicking and was able to put the reserves in to have some fun in the fourth quarter.
I think that time has come. I believe the Wolfpack will play its best game of the season. Georgia Tech is probably too good to expect that comfortable blowout to put the deep reserves in, but nevertheless I am predicting a statement of sorts from the Pack to conclude a satisfying regular season.
Prediction: NC State 37, Georgia Tech 17
Previous predictions:
Game 1: NC State 27, Wake Forest 17 (Actual: NC State 45-42)
Game 2: NC State 34, Virginia Tech 30 (Actual: Virginia Tech 45-24)
Game 3: Pittsburgh 34, NC State 23 (Actual: NC State 30-29)
Game 4: NC State 34, Virginia 30 (Actual: NC State 38-21)
Game 5: NC State 29, Duke 21 (Actual: NC State 31-20)
Game 6: UNC 42, NC State 27 (Actual: UNC 48-21)
Game 7: Miami 27, NC State 20 (Actual: Miami 44-41)
Game 8: NC State 38, Florida State 20 (Actual: NC State 38, Florida State 22)
Game 9: NC State 38, Liberty 35 (Actual: NC State 15, Liberty 14)
Game 10: NC State 31, Syracuse 14 (Actual: NC State 36, Syracuse 29)
Justin H. Williams
Saturday will be a Senior Day unlike any other in Carter-Finley Stadium.
For one, there will only be a seven percent capacity of fans as has been the case in every game since the home opener against Wake Forest, which had no fans in the stands.
Traditionally, seniors walk out of the tunnel for the last time one-by-one with their families to be recognized and have their pictures taken. That is not expected to be the case this weekend since only essential game day personnel will be permitted on the field. Instead, the seniors will have to take a picture with their parents near the Wolf statue before their families go back into the stands to watch the game.
Then there's the element of which seniors could be back next season. Because the NCAA is not counting this year towards players' eligibility due to the fragmented nature of the season during a pandemic, it's unclear whether or not this will be the final time we see some of these players in a Wolfpack uniform.
Not all of them will come back, but there will be some that opt to return in 2021. Considering how much these players have gone through this season, why not give these seniors an extra reason to celebrate, even if some will be back?
Regarding the game, this will be the third ACC opponent with a losing record the Pack has faced in the last four contests.
Georgia Tech is an intriguing young team that has a bright future ahead, but I'm not sure the Yellow Jackets will have enough to beat the Pack on its Senior Day.
Not only will NC State have plenty of motivation to send its seniors out with one last win in Carter-Finley Stadium, but the Pack also has a chance to do something that no other team in program history has done — win seven conference games.
There is a necessary asterisk to that considering the Wolfpack will have played 10 ACC games this year, more than any other past season. But that shouldn't mitigate how impressive it would be for the Pack to pull off seven ACC victories after winning just one last season.
NC State's run defense has come into its own over the last two games, holding Liberty to just 2.8 yards per carry and limiting Syracuse to a total of three rushing yards last Saturday.
Considering Georgia Tech's offense relies on its rush attack, the Wolfpack will be in great shape if it can effectively stop the run for a third straight contest.
The Yellow Jackets will be able to put some points on the board, but I expect the Pack's offense to have a better afternoon and come out with the victory in a high-scoring affair.
Prediction: NC State 41, Georgia Tech 28
Previous predictions:
Game 1: Wake Forest 29, NC State 26 (Actual: NC State 45-42)
Game 2: NC State 30, Virginia Tech 27 (Actual: Virginia Tech 45-24)
Game 3: Pitt 30, NC State 20 (Actual: NC State 30-29)
Game 4: Virginia 38, NC State 35 (Actual: NC State 38-21)
Game 5: NC State 45, Duke 38 (Actual: NC State 31-20)
Game 6: UNC 38, NC State 35 (Actual, UNC 48-21)
Game 7: Miami 31, NC State 23 (Actual: Miami 44-41)
Game 8: NC State 45, Florida State 28 (Actual: NC State 38, Florida State 22)
Game 9: NC State 41, Liberty 31 (Actual: NC State 15-14)
Game 10: NC State 38, Syracuse 13 (Actual: NC State 36-29)
