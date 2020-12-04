NC State Wolfpack football is 7-3 on the season and 6-3 in ACC action, while Georgia Tech is 3-5 and 3-4, respectively. NC State is favored by about a touchdown, as of Thursday afternoon.The Wolfpacker staff makes their guesses on the game's outcome:

Junior Ricky Person Jr. and the Pack will look to avenge a loss at Georgia Tech last season. (USA Today Sports)

Matt Carter

The number of motivating factors for NC State this week are about as plentiful for a game as I can remember: • Senior Day, the last home game for a group of seniors on a tight-knit football team. • A chance to set a school record with seven ACC wins in a year. • A chance to not only set that record, but finish with an 8-3 ledger one season after going 4-8 overall and 1-7 in the ACC. • With a win, NC State is almost certain to find itself playing in a bowl game either in Florida or Charlotte, the two most desirable destinations for a team in the Wolfpack's position. • Avenging a close, two-point loss at Georgia Tech last season in which the Pack fell way behind and then dominated the second half but couldn't complete the comeback. Of all the league losses a season ago, the game in Atlanta was the one that the Pack probably felt got away the most. Yet for all that, there may be one lingering, under-the-radar motivating factor that I could see carrying the day: a last chance to put a complete game together. NC State football has been a weird bunch in 2020. It wins, but some of the victories have been ugly — some have been via the defense shutting down the opponent and others have been by outscoring the other team in a shootout. There hasn't been that game where NC State had all of its units clicking and was able to put the reserves in to have some fun in the fourth quarter. I think that time has come. I believe the Wolfpack will play its best game of the season. Georgia Tech is probably too good to expect that comfortable blowout to put the deep reserves in, but nevertheless I am predicting a statement of sorts from the Pack to conclude a satisfying regular season. Prediction: NC State 37, Georgia Tech 17

Justin H. Williams