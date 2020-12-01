WATCH: Joe Sculthorpe and Cary Angeline Tuesday presser
NC State Wolfpack football fifth-year senior right guard Joe Sculthorpe and fifth-year senior tight end Cary Angeline answered questions from media members Tuesday ahead of the Pack's season finale and senior day against Georgia Tech this Saturday in Carter-Finley Stadium.
NC State (7-3, 6-3 ACC) is coming off of a 36-29 win over Syracuse.
Here are videos from Sculthorpe and Angeline's availability:
Fifth-year senior right guard Joe Sculthorpe
Fifth-year senior tight end Cary Angeline
