 WATCH: Joe Sculthorpe and Cary Angeline Tuesday presser
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-01 14:00:12 -0600') }} football

WATCH: Joe Sculthorpe and Cary Angeline Tuesday presser

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football fifth-year senior right guard Joe Sculthorpe and fifth-year senior tight end Cary Angeline answered questions from media members Tuesday ahead of the Pack's season finale and senior day against Georgia Tech this Saturday in Carter-Finley Stadium.

NC State (7-3, 6-3 ACC) is coming off of a 36-29 win over Syracuse.

Here are videos from Sculthorpe and Angeline's availability:

Fifth-year senior right guard Joe Sculthorpe

Fifth-year senior tight end Cary Angeline

{{ article.author_name }}