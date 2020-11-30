Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after 10 games, during which NC State is 7-3.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Junior: 123-194-1,544-14-8

Sophomore: 66-110-890-8-2

Freshman: 13-20-143-1-2

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-5-0 (0.4 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 179-584-6 (41.6 percent)

Sophomore: 177-822-10 (58.6 percent)

Freshman: 4- -8-0 (-0.6)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 68-1,075-12 (33.7 percent of catches, 41.7 percent of yards)

Junior: 53-604-7 (26.2 percent/23.4 percent)

Sophomore: 54-584-3 (26.7 percent/22.7 percent)

Freshman: 27-314-1 (13.4 percent/12.2 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 12 (12 receiving)

Junior: 29 (6 rushing, 7 receiving, 14 passing, 1 defense, 1 special teams)

Sophomore: 22 (10 rushing, 3 receiving, 8 passing, 1 special teams)

Freshman: 2 (1 receiving, 1 passing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 1,087 (23.9 percent)

Junior: 1,438 (31.6 percent)

Sophomore: 1,697 (37.3 percent)

Freshman: 327 (7.2 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 1,251 (34.2 percent)

Junior: 1,258 (34.4 percent)

Sophomore: 689 (18.9 percent)

Freshman: 456 (12.5 percent)

Knockdown blocks:

Senior: 15

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 17

Freshman: 1

Pancake blocks:

Senior: 26

Junior: 35

Sophomore: 44

Freshman: 12

Sacks allowed:

Senior: 9

Junior: 3.5

Sophomore: 6

Freshman: 3.5

Tackles:

Senior: 38 (5.0 percent)

Junior: 224 (29.4 percent)

Sophomore: 327 (43.0 percent)

Freshman: 172 (22.6 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 6.5

Junior: 8.5

Sophomore: 8.5

Freshman: 5.5

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 9.5

Junior: 25.5

Sophomore: 26.0

Freshman: 13.0

Interceptions:

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 5

Freshman: 3

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Junior: 2/2

Sophomore: 2/0

Freshman: 2/1

Pass breakups:

Junior: 11

Sophomore: 20

Freshman: 12

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 5

Junior: 11

Sophomore: 12

Freshman: 6