There were not many notable changes on updated depth chart coming out of the bye week that was released Monday.

Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman was was still listed as the starter in place of the injured redshirt sophomore Devin Leary, and freshman Ben Finley as Hockman's backup. Finley effectively took NC State on two drives after substituting in for Hockman during the first half of the Pack's prior game, a loss at UNC.

There were a few minor changes on the defensive depth chart. Fifth-year senior Daniel Joseph was elevated back up the depth chart with redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins as an "or" starter at left end. Sophomore Savion Jackson and redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante flipped spots at right end but still have an "or" with them.

Also, at nose tackle there is now an "or" with junior Alim McNeill and redshirt freshman C.J. Clark.

Here is the updated NC State depth chart as of Monday, Nov. 2 ahead of its game vs. Miami.