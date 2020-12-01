 NC State Wolfpack basketball adds new non-conference game
NC State Wolfpack basketball adds new non-conference game

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

In the wake of having its game Monday canceled by a positive COVID-19 test at William & Mary, NC State quickly moved to reschedule another contest.

On Thursday at 4:30 p.m., the Pack will tip off against UMass Lowell at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. The site has been called the “Mohegan Sun #Bubbleville,” and it is where NC State will also play Connecticut at noon on Saturday.

NC State Wolfpack basketball forward DJ Funderburk
Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk will lead the Pack to a pair of games at Mohegan Sun. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

UMass Lowell is 1-2 after a season-opening win over San Francisco (who would then upset Virginia) at Mohegan Sun, and then back-to-back 10-point losses to Illinois State and No. 23 Ohio State, both games played at the Buckeyes’ Covelli Center in Columbus.

A season ago the River Hawks went 13-19 overall and 7-9 in the America East Conference, finishing with a final NET ranking of No. 257. It is led by senior guard Obadiah Noel, who averaged 18.2 points per game a season ago and if off to a hot start in 2020-21. He was named the Atlantic East Player of the Week after averaging 24.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in three games.

{{ article.author_name }}