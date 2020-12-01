In the wake of having its game Monday canceled by a positive COVID-19 test at William & Mary, NC State quickly moved to reschedule another contest. On Thursday at 4:30 p.m., the Pack will tip off against UMass Lowell at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. The site has been called the “Mohegan Sun #Bubbleville,” and it is where NC State will also play Connecticut at noon on Saturday.

Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk will lead the Pack to a pair of games at Mohegan Sun. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)