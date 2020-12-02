WATCH: Payton Wilson and Shyheim Battle Wednesday presser
NC State Wolfpack football redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and redshirt freshman corner Shyheim Battle answered questions from media members Wednesday ahead of the Pack's season finale and senior day against Georgia Tech this Saturday in Carter-Finley Stadium.
NC State (7-3, 6-3 ACC) is coming off of a 36-29 win over Syracuse.
Here are videos from Wilson and Battle's availability:
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson
Redshirt freshman corner Shyheim Battle
