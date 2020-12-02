NC State’s defense has started to mesh down the stretch
NC State has found a way to win games in almost every way imaginable this season.
At least in the beginning half of the 2020 campaign, the offense was responsible for most of the victories.
Now in the final stretch of a long, strange college football season, the Wolfpack defense has come into its own.
The Pack held Liberty’s top 20 offense to just two scores in a gritty 15-14 win in Carter-Finley Stadium two weeks ago. This past Saturday, a run defense that had given up over 350 rushing yards to North Carolina five weeks prior held Syracuse to just three yards on 25 attempts.
Saturated with underclassmen, growing pains were to be expected for the young Wolfpack defense. But with 10 games under belt, most of which four-quarter affairs, the NC State defense has seemingly found its rhythm ahead of the regular-season finale this Saturday against Georgia Tech.
“It's all about us getting a feel for the game,” NC State redshirt freshman corner Shyheim Battle said. “Early on, a lot of guys, including myself, didn't have any game experience. Some guys came right out of high school, get rushed into a big game and it happens fast. These guys are bigger, these guys are stronger. You got to learn how to wrap up and tackle, you got to learn how to cover faster receivers and their routes are sharper.
“We're getting more polished in what we do now, and it's starting to slow down for us. It was kind of hard at first, but as time went on, it started to slow down for us and we started understanding what's going on. Film study helped us a lot. Coach taught us how to watch film, how to break down receivers and all that stuff. That played a big role in us getting better at our craft.
“Practice is good, but once you're in a game, nobody can run the route exactly how they're going to run the route. Once you see it in the game, it all slows down.”
It’s no coincidence that the Wolfpack’s veteran leader in the secondary, junior safety and team captain Tanner Ingle, has been back on the field over the last two weeks.
Ingle has struggled to stay on the field this year. He missed the better part of five games due to injury and was ejected in the first half of two other contests due to targeting penalties.
Entering Saturday’s game against Syracuse, Ingle had played less than 100 snaps this season.
His absence didn’t go unnoticed. The Wolfpack is 6-0 in games that Ingle has played and 1-3 in games he’s missed due to injury. His teammates know how important he is on the field too.
“Tanner plays really hard,” NC State redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson said. “Every play you can expect to get 100 percent effort from him. He's really great to have on the field because not only does he play hard, he also knows where he's supposed to be.
“He's where he is supposed to be every play and doesn't make mistakes. We picked him as a captain for a reason. He's a great leader and he does a great job at it.”
“He brings a lot of power and a lot of energy,” Battle added. “He's like our backbone, if you want to call that. He's the last line of defense and if nobody else made a tackle, he's coming in with everything he’s got to come make that tackle.
“I've watched him take out blocks for us. He's the guy that if the O-lineman is out blocking, he'll go out there and take his knees out just so we can make the tackle. He will do whatever is possible so we can be successful, and I appreciate him for that.”
Wilson has also been one of the most valuable players for the defense this season. He currently leads the ACC with 10.7 tackles per game.
“It's pretty cool being up there,” Wilson said. “I wouldn't be there without the rest of my teammates, Coach Gibson and Coach Doeren helping me become the player that I am. For me, if I have zero tackles, zero stats and we win, I'm happy. As long as we get a W in the column, then I'm cool with whatever my stats are.”
The Wolfpack defense has one remaining test in the regular season this Saturday against Georgia Tech. Then the team will wait to find out who it will face in its bowl later this December.
“They're going to try to run the ball a lot,” Wilson said. “I think that we got a good scheme going in and we're going to do a really good job trying to stop the run, stopping all aspects of that offense. I'm excited. I like the games where they run the ball a lot.”
