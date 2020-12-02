NC State has found a way to win games in almost every way imaginable this season. At least in the beginning half of the 2020 campaign, the offense was responsible for most of the victories. Now in the final stretch of a long, strange college football season, the Wolfpack defense has come into its own. The Pack held Liberty’s top 20 offense to just two scores in a gritty 15-14 win in Carter-Finley Stadium two weeks ago. This past Saturday, a run defense that had given up over 350 rushing yards to North Carolina five weeks prior held Syracuse to just three yards on 25 attempts. Saturated with underclassmen, growing pains were to be expected for the young Wolfpack defense. But with 10 games under belt, most of which four-quarter affairs, the NC State defense has seemingly found its rhythm ahead of the regular-season finale this Saturday against Georgia Tech.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson leads the ACC with 10.7 tackles per game. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

“It's all about us getting a feel for the game,” NC State redshirt freshman corner Shyheim Battle said. “Early on, a lot of guys, including myself, didn't have any game experience. Some guys came right out of high school, get rushed into a big game and it happens fast. These guys are bigger, these guys are stronger. You got to learn how to wrap up and tackle, you got to learn how to cover faster receivers and their routes are sharper. “We're getting more polished in what we do now, and it's starting to slow down for us. It was kind of hard at first, but as time went on, it started to slow down for us and we started understanding what's going on. Film study helped us a lot. Coach taught us how to watch film, how to break down receivers and all that stuff. That played a big role in us getting better at our craft. “Practice is good, but once you're in a game, nobody can run the route exactly how they're going to run the route. Once you see it in the game, it all slows down.” It’s no coincidence that the Wolfpack’s veteran leader in the secondary, junior safety and team captain Tanner Ingle, has been back on the field over the last two weeks.