It’s why Sculthorpe noted that Saturday is a nice opportunity to put a good ending to the story of the 2020 football season.

Never before have the Wolfpack won seven conference games in a season. Yes, 2020 saw the schedule add a pair of ACC contests to the slate, expanding the opportunity to win league games, but there were challenges in 2020 that no other Wolfpack team had ever faced before, either.

For NC State seniors like tight end Cary Angeline and offensive guard Joe Sculthorpe , Saturday’s contest against Georgia Tech is an opportunity to leave a legacy.

“The year playing football with the middle of the pandemic, I think, is something that we’ll be talking about for probably the rest of my life,” Sculthorpe noted. “Telling my kids, grandkids all about that.

“And hopefully you send it off with a sweet victory and getting to enjoy it with my teammates.”

Thus that is the priority for Saturday, a 4 p.m. kickoff against the Yellow Jackets in a game that will be televised on ACC Network. It’s also Senior Day, but whether or not it is truly the final game at Carter-Finley Stadium for players like Angeline or Sculthorpe is not 100 percent known at this point.

The NCAA is allowing for players to have their eligibility frozen in 2020, leaving the door open to either returning. Both players insist it is a decision that will be made later.

“I think it's kind of a unique situation for a lot of the seniors, having the opportunity to come back,” Angeline acknowledged. “The guys definitely been talking about it in the building, of course asking around, and I think a lot of guys are kind of the same boat.

“Just weighing out options and kind of just seeing what's best for them.”

Sculthorpe added there are still discussions to be had.

“My number one priority is finish the season out strong with the team getting our [seventh] conference and setting the record for the school, starting to leave a legacy in this program,” Sculthorpe explained. “But after that, then that's when I'm going to start having a conversation with family and coaches and start figure stuff out.

“But until then, until after the season's officially over, I'm going to hold off till that moment.”

Sculthorpe added that how NC State finishes out against Georgia Tech and presumably a bowl game is irrelevant in the final choice about next fall.

“That's more of a personal decision,” Sculthorpe said. “It doesn't really have much to do with the team itself, but that's just decisions that will be made after the season.”

Whatever happens, Angeline is already grateful for his three years in Raleigh after transferring in from Southern Cal.

“NC State is a great university,” Angeline said. “Definitely just thankful for the opportunity to come here … being a transfer student. I definitely want to thank Coach [Dave] Doeren for the opportunity.”