 Junior college OL Anthony Belton considering NC State Wolfpack football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-01 16:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Junior college OL Anthony Belton considering NC State

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

On Tuesday, it became official that Fairmont State offensive line grad transfer Chandler Zavala would be matriculating to NC State. Zavala may not be the only older offensive line target on the Wolfpack’s recruiting board.

In November, NC State extended an offer to Anthony Belton, a Midway, Fla., native playing at Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Ga.

NC State Wolfpack football recruiting target Anthony Belton.
NC State offered Anthony Belton in November.

Having a former GMC alum that played football at NC State and now working in the recruiting office in Merci Falaise has helped the Wolfpack begin building connections to Belton.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}