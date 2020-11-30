The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 1-10 with a 27-25 home loss to the Cleveland Browns, and afterward general manager David Caldwell was fired, so it probably overshadowed what was a good first start against a likely playoff team in the Browns for former NC State quarterback Mike Glennon. Glennon completed 20 of 35 passes for 235 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and also ran twice for six yards while piling up a quarterback rating of 96.7 in the process.

Glennon nearly led the Jaguars to an upset win over the Brown on Sunday. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

"He’s just a guy in the overall scheme of things, but Glennon has experience," former NFL quarterback Mark Brunell said in calling for Glennon to continue to start. "The moment isn’t going to be too big for him. Glennon had spots where he was inaccurate, but I thought his decision-making was actually pretty good. Remember, he hasn’t started an NFL game in more than three and a half years. "Glennon has earned the right to start next week against the Vikings. As I wrote last week, we need to see as much from the quarterbacks on this roster to be able to make decisions on if any of them are keepers beyond this year."

Former NC State Football Players In The Pros: Week 12

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Started at center and played all 64 snaps to help the 5-6 Vikings rally for a 28-27 home win over the Carolina Panthers … The Vikings rushed for 96 yards and averaged 4.0 yards per carry … They allowed two sacks and nine quarterback hurries … Has started every game this season.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Played in his sixth game of the season by logging 10 snaps in the 7-4 Colts’ 45-26 home loss to the Tennessee Titans … Misfired on both pass attempts and ran four times for three yards, including a pair of scores … For the season, he is 2-of-7 passing for 17 yards while also running nine times for 14 yards and three touchdowns.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Started at strong safety and made three tackles (two solo) and had a quarterback hurry as Carolina fell to 4-7 with its loss at the Vikings … Played 71 of 73 snaps on defense and six more on special teams … Has 36 tackles (23 solo and four for loss), an interception, four passes broken up and a quarterback hurry in nine games, eight of them starts. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The starting weakside linebacker had six tackles (one solo), including a sack and a tackle for a loss, plus a quarterback hurry during the 4-7 Broncos’ 31-3 home loss to the New Orleans Saints … Has 36 tackles (18 solo, nine for loss and 7.5 sacks) and 16 quarterback hurries in 11 games, all starts … Tied for 10th in the league in sacks.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Punted five times for an average of 48.6 yards with a net of 47.8 yards in the 6-5 Raiders’ 43-6 loss at the Atlanta Falcons … Pinned the opponent inside the 20 three times and had a long of 63 yards … Has 30 punts for an average of 44.0 yards (net of 41.3 yards) while placing 14 inside the 20 through 11 contests. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play in the 2-8-1 Bengals' 19-17 home loss to the New York Giants … In two games this season, he has completed 3 of 10 passes for 30 yards with an interception and rushed once for 19 yards.

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: In his first action of the season, completed 20 of 35 passes for 235 yards with two touchdowns while also rushing twice for six yards and accumulating a passer rating of 96.7 in the Jaguars’ 27-25 loss to Cleveland. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Will miss the 2020 season for 4-7 Washington due to a torn ACL … Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards. K Stephen Hauschka (2007), free agent: Was cut a day after he struggled in his season debut with the Jaguars, missing a 24-yard field goal wide left and coming up short on a 49-yard attempt in Jacksonville’s loss on Oct. 11. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Had a solo tackle in 20 snaps to help the 4-7 Giants to a 19-17 win at the Cincinnati Bengals … For the season, has 19 tackles (11 solo), one sack and one pass broken up in 10 contests. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Started at running back, ran 10 times for 29 yards and caught eight of 10 passes thrown his way for 66 yards in the Colts’ 45-26 loss to the Tennessee Titans … Played 48 of 74 snaps on offense and four more on special teams … Through 11 games, has 44 receptions for 364 yards and four touchdowns, 61 carries for 208 yards and two scores, and 19 punt returns with an average of 8.4 yards per runback. DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: The 5-6 49ers won 23-20 at the Los Angeles Rams ... Played one snap on defense and 27 on special teams … Has played in eight games this season with one start and has nine tackles (five solo) with two passes broken up. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on injured reserve with a chest injury and missed the third of at least three games in the Jaguars' loss to the Browns … Has 58 tackles (40 solo) on the season while starting all eight contests he has played in.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started at defensive tackle in the 3-8 Chargers’ 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills … Assisted on a tackle and had a quarterback hurry while playing 44 of 62 snaps on defense and four more on special teams … For the season, has 15 tackles (seven solo), three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries in eight games, all starts. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Despite not starting, he led the Patriots in receiving by catching five of six passes thrown his way for 52 yards, including a long of 17, in 5-6 New England’s 20-17 home win over the Arizona Cardinals … Played 50 of 53 offensive snaps in the game … On the year, he has 36 receptions for 443 yards in 10 games in which he was active, and he has also thrown a touchdown pass.

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles host Seattle on Monday Night Football … Has four tackles, including one sack, and two quarterback hurries in four appearances on the season. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Was not active for the 8-3 Titans’ 45-26 win at the Colts … Has three stops (one solo) in seven games played this season. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started for the 10th time in 11 games this season during the Bengals' loss to the Giants … Had eight tackles (six solo and two for loss) … Played 45 of 81 snaps on defense and added 18 more on special teams … Has 63 tackles (40 solo) on the season, including four for a loss, and one pass broken up.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Played five snaps on special teams in 1-10 Jacksonville’s loss to Cleveland … Has played in every game this season. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: Completed 24 of 42 passes for 295 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while finishing with a 84.9 rating in the 7-4 Colts’ loss to the Titans … Has completed 263 of 391 passes (67.3 percent) for 2,978 yards with 16 scores, nine picks and a QB rating of 93.9 through 11 contests … Ranks 10th in the NFL in passing yards.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers home game against Baltimore was pushed back to Tuesday due to the Ravens’ ongoing COVID-19 outbreak … Has two receptions for five yards and three carries for eight yards in nine games played. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played 10 snaps on defense and 20 on special teams in 4-8 Washington’s 41-16 road win on Thanksgiving over the Dallas Cowboys … Has five tackles (1.5 for loss, 0.5 sack) in eight games played this season.