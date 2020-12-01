But in recent weeks, he was his playing time level off. He played just five snaps in the 15-14 win over Liberty and did not appear against Syracuse Saturday.

The 6-4, 220-pound corner played in every game this season prior to Saturday's 36-29 win over Syracuse. Before the bye week in late October, Dunlap had played the most snaps at corner.

NC State redshirt sophomore corner Malik Dunlap announced Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal.

Red flags popped up when Dunlap, who had been listed as a first-string corner all season, did not appear on the depth chart ahead of the Pack's season finale against Georgia Tech this Saturday.

"Right now, Malik is not in the two-deep for us," NC State head coach Dave Doeren said Monday. "He's trying to make some decisions about what he wants to do next, so we're allowing him the opportunity to do that. We're planning like he will not be here."

Less than 24 hours later, Dunlap made his decision to enter the transfer portal public.

Dunlap had 20 total tackles in nine games this season, including one for loss. He also recorded one sack and defended six passes.