NC State football will play the final game of its 2020 football regular season on Saturday, Dec. 5 vs Georgia Tech in Carter-Finley Stadium at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network. The Wolfpack (7-3, 6-3 ACC) is coming off of a 36-29 win over Syracuse and the Yellow Jackets (3-5, 3-4 ACC) defeated Duke 56-33 on Saturday. Here is the full scouting report on Georgia Tech:

True freshman quarterback Jeff Sims has started all eight contests for the Yellow Jackets this season. (Hyosub Shin/AJC via ACC Media Services)

Five Georgia Tech players to watch

Freshman quarterback Jeff Sims (No. 10) A unanimous four-star prospect out of high school, Sims immediately stepped into the role of leader of the Yellow Jackets offense in 2020. The true freshman has been impressive at times, averaging 186.5 passing yards and 48.1 rushing yards per contest en route to a 3-5 overall record for Georgia Tech. Sims has thrown 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season and has also rushed for four additional scores.

Redshirt sophomore defensive end Jordan Domineck (No. 42) The 6-3, 247 edge rusher has been Georgia Tech's highest-graded defender this season according to PFF. Domineck leads the team in sacks (4.0) and quarterback hurries (16). He also has 31 tackles, 7.5 for loss three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Last year, he had a career-high 10 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, against the Wolfpack in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 21) Georgia Tech's two leading rushers this season are true freshmen: Gibbs and Sims. Gibbs leads the team with 460 rushing yards in seven contests this season. He averages 5.2 yards per carry and has scored four touchdowns on the ground. The 5-11, 200-pounder is also effective in the passing game. He's the second-leading receiver on the team with 303 yards through the air. He's scored an additional three receiving touchdowns, which makes for an average of one score and 109 all-purpose yards per contest. The big question is will Gibbs be available Saturday? He appeared to have hurt his hamstring in the win over Duke.

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Zamari Walton (No. 21) Walton is the second-highest graded Yellow Jacket among Georgia Tech defenders that have played at least 100 snaps this season. The 6-3, 187-pounder has successfully defended 18 of 31 passes thrown in his direction. He leads the team with two interceptions and four pass breakups.

Junior wide receiver Malachi Carter (No. 15) Carter has 16 receptions for 240 yards and three touchdowns in eight games this season. He's been targeted more than any other Yellow Jackets receiver and has the third-most receiving yards on the team. The 6-3, 200-pounder had a career-high 74 yards last season against the Wolfpack.



What to watch for from Georgia Tech

1. Run-heavy offense: It is no secret that the Yellow Jackets' offense flows through its rush attack, which is to be expected with a dynamic dual-threat quarterback like Sims. Georgia Tech averages 41 rush attempts compared to just 27.2 pass attempts per game. The Yellow Jackets average 4.7 yards per carry as a team and have five players with at least 33 attempts this season. The Jackets have scored 16 of their 28 offensive touchdowns on the ground in 2020. 2. Poor special teams: Georgia Tech has struggled on special teams, particularly in the kicking game. The Jackets have missed three PATs and have made just one of six field-goal attempts in 2020. If Tech faces fourth-down situations in Wolfpack territory Saturday, don't be surprised to see the Yellow Jackets go for it consistently due to its inconsistency with their kickers. 3. Lots of youth on the roster: Most of Georgia Tech's key contributors are underclassmen, case in point that four of the five players to watch in this scouting report are freshmen or sophomores. Second-year head coach Geoff Collins is in rebuilding mode in Atlanta and has lots of young talent at his disposal. Because of the youth on the team, the Yellow Jackets have been inconsistent but have shown flashes in 2020. If Georgia Tech was a stock, it could be one to buy in the ACC in the years to come.



Three keys to the game for NC State football

1. Score points: NC State will need to bring its offensive A-game if it wants to finish the regular season 8-3. Georgia Tech is capable of putting up points and could turn this game into a shootout if it can find an offensive rhythm. The Yellow Jackets averaged 25.8 points per contest but have had two 40-point performances, including a season-high 56 points in the win over Duke Saturday. The Yellow Jackets have forfeited 38.9 points per game to opponents this season, so the Pack should be able to move the ball effectively if it can take care of the ball. 2. Keep up the strong run defense: The Wolfpack's run defense has come into its own in the last two weeks. NC State held a Liberty team that was averaging over 220 rushing yards per game to 107 yards on the ground and 2.8 yards per carry in the 15-14 win over the Flames. The Pack followed that up by stopping Syracuse to just three rushing yards on 25 attempts Saturday in the Carrier Dome. Considering Georgia Tech's run-heavy offense, the Wolfpack should be able to get the victory on Senior Day if it can continue its success of recent in stopping the run. 3. Start strong: NC State was a 14.5-point favorite against Syracuse last weekend but found itself in a four-quarter, down-to-the-wire game against the Orange because of a slow start. The Pack trailed 22-14 at halftime against the 1-9 Orange due to two first-half turnovers, a kickoff return for a touchdown and a safety. The Wolfpack was able to take care of business in the second half, outscoring Syracuse 22-7 in the final two quarters for the 36-29 victory. If NC State wants to avoid making this game more interesting than it needs to be, the Pack will need to come out sharp in the first half to avoid playing from behind.

Three numbers to watch