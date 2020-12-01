For the second time this offseason, NC State Wolfpack football has dipped into the transfer portal to land a grad transfer. Fairmont State offensive guard Chandler Zavala revealed his choice Tuesday morning.

I’m extremely blessed and excited to officially continue my college football career at NC State University @PackFootball I want to thank everyone who helped me during this process. I can’t wait to get started #GoPack #HTT pic.twitter.com/CDzxyvIBBf

Zavala was an honorable mention All-American in 2018 for Fairmont State, a Division II school in Fairmont, W.Va., and he was a two-time first-team all-conference and an all-region selection. He was the first offensive lineman for Fairmont State to be named an All-American since 1994.

In 2019, the 6-foot-5, 325-pound guard held Fairmont State rush for 231.8 yards per game while allowing only 19 sacks. The year before, Zavala’s first season starting, the program had its first 1,000-yard rusher in 11 years and allowed only eight sacks.

Upon announcing his intention to transfer, Zavala, a native of Woodbridge, Va., also added offers from Virginia, Charlotte, East Carolina, Toledo and Western Kentucky.

Previously, the Wolfpack added McNeese State cornerback standout Darion Dunn to the mix.