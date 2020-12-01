NC State Wolfpack football lands grad transfer Chandler Zavala
For the second time this offseason, NC State Wolfpack football has dipped into the transfer portal to land a grad transfer. Fairmont State offensive guard Chandler Zavala revealed his choice Tuesday morning.
I’m extremely blessed and excited to officially continue my college football career at NC State University @PackFootball I want to thank everyone who helped me during this process. I can’t wait to get started #GoPack #HTT pic.twitter.com/CDzxyvIBBf— Chandler Zavala (@chandlerzavala1) December 1, 2020
Zavala was an honorable mention All-American in 2018 for Fairmont State, a Division II school in Fairmont, W.Va., and he was a two-time first-team all-conference and an all-region selection. He was the first offensive lineman for Fairmont State to be named an All-American since 1994.
In 2019, the 6-foot-5, 325-pound guard held Fairmont State rush for 231.8 yards per game while allowing only 19 sacks. The year before, Zavala’s first season starting, the program had its first 1,000-yard rusher in 11 years and allowed only eight sacks.
Upon announcing his intention to transfer, Zavala, a native of Woodbridge, Va., also added offers from Virginia, Charlotte, East Carolina, Toledo and Western Kentucky.
Previously, the Wolfpack added McNeese State cornerback standout Darion Dunn to the mix.
NFL Prospect Chandler Zavala with an explosive 48" seated box jump at 321 lb bodyweight. 🔥🏈 @chandlerzavala1 @FairmontStateFB #NFLDraft #OuterLimitsTraining pic.twitter.com/wNsWccecyK— OuterLimitsTraining✦ (@outerlim) July 16, 2020
2021 NFL Draft Prospect Chandler Zavala breaks Outer Limits 20-yard sled drag record. 1,230 lb. 💪🏈💯 @chandlerzavala1 pic.twitter.com/HNRDSvf1Oc— OuterLimitsTraining✦ (@outerlim) July 16, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook