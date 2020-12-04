 Bowl projections: NC State Wolfpack football
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-04 10:58:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football is 7-3 overall and 6-3 in ACC play after ten games in 2020.

The Pack has one game remaining in the regular season, a home finale versus Georgia Tech on Dec. 5.

While most Power Five programs will be bowl eligible this season regardless of record due, NC State solidified bowl eligibility two weeks ago with a win over Liberty.

Here is where the national outlets believe the Wolfpack will end up once the bowl schedule is announced later in December:

NC State Wolfpack football Dave Doeren
NC State head coach Dave Doeren's team is 7-3 entering the final game of the regular season. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

ESPN

Mississippi is 4-4 as of Dec. 4.
Mississippi is 4-4 as of Dec. 4. ()

Mark Schlabach:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN

NC State vs Missouri

Kyle Bonagura:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN

NC State vs Ole Miss

CBS Sports

Oklahoma State is 6-2 and ranked No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings.
Oklahoma State is 6-2 and ranked No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. (USA Today)

Bowl Projection:

Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)

Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

NC State vs Oklahoma State

Bleacher Report 

Missouri is 4-3 as of Dec. 4.
Missouri is 4-3 as of Dec. 4. (Jordan Kodner)

Bowl Projection:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN

NC State vs Missouri

USA Today 

Arkansas is 3-5 as of Dec. 4.
Arkansas is 3-5 as of Dec. 4. (Arkansas Athletics)

Bowl Projection:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN

NC State vs Arkansas

Athlon Sports

Wisconsin is 2-1 and ranked No. 16 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings.
Wisconsin is 2-1 and ranked No. 16 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Bowl Projection:

Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)

Dec. 30 at Noon ET on ESPN

NC State vs Wisconsin

The Athletic 

Iowa is 4-2 overall as of Dec. 4.
Iowa is 4-2 overall as of Dec. 4. (AP Images)

Bowl Projection:

Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)

Dec. 30 at Noon ET on ESPN

NC State vs Iowa

Stadium

Bowl Projection:

Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)

Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

NC State vs Oklahoma State

——

