NC State Wolfpack football is 7-3 overall and 6-3 in ACC play after ten games in 2020.

The Pack has one game remaining in the regular season, a home finale versus Georgia Tech on Dec. 5.

While most Power Five programs will be bowl eligible this season regardless of record due, NC State solidified bowl eligibility two weeks ago with a win over Liberty.

Here is where the national outlets believe the Wolfpack will end up once the bowl schedule is announced later in December: