Bowl projections: NC State Wolfpack football
NC State Wolfpack football is 7-3 overall and 6-3 in ACC play after ten games in 2020.
The Pack has one game remaining in the regular season, a home finale versus Georgia Tech on Dec. 5.
While most Power Five programs will be bowl eligible this season regardless of record due, NC State solidified bowl eligibility two weeks ago with a win over Liberty.
Here is where the national outlets believe the Wolfpack will end up once the bowl schedule is announced later in December:
ESPN
Mark Schlabach:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN
NC State vs Missouri
Kyle Bonagura:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN
NC State vs Ole Miss
CBS Sports
Bowl Projection:
Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)
Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
NC State vs Oklahoma State
Bleacher Report
Bowl Projection:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN
NC State vs Missouri
USA Today
Bowl Projection:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Jan. 2 at Noon ET on ESPN
NC State vs Arkansas
Athlon Sports
Bowl Projection:
Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)
Dec. 30 at Noon ET on ESPN
NC State vs Wisconsin
The Athletic
Bowl Projection:
Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.)
Dec. 30 at Noon ET on ESPN
NC State vs Iowa
Stadium
Bowl Projection:
Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, Fla.)
Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
NC State vs Oklahoma State
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook