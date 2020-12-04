Note to self, don't make a pick on any Florida State game. For the second consecutive week, I picked against the Seminoles before their game was inevitably canceled on a Saturday morning. Whatever is going on in Tallahassee, FSU can't seem to get it together. That now makes two straight weeks where I've ended up going 1-1 with my pick due to a cancelation. It stings. Mostly because I felt confident that both Clemson and Virginia would easily cover against the struggling Seminoles. I needed to go 2-1 in each of the last two weeks for an opportunity to finish the year with a 50 percent success rate on this season's picks against the spread.

I still have a chance, but I'll need a clean sweep this week. That hasn't happened yet this year, but I like the board this weekend. Maybe I'll keep doing this for the next couple of weeks. My competitive spirit may take over. Let's see how this week goes first. Justin's 2020 ACC spread picks record: 14-17 (Last week: 1-1) Here are my week 13 picks:

NC State will play Georgia Tech at 4 p.m. this Saturday on ACC Network. (USA TODAY Sports)

No. 3 Clemson (-22.5) at Virginia Tech 7:30 p.m.

After two weeks off following its only loss of the season to Notre Dame in double overtime, Clemson is in postseason form with star quarterback Trevor Lawrence now COVID-free. The Tigers obliterated Pittsburgh 52-17 last Saturday in Death Valley. The Panthers are no pushover, either. We've reached that time of the year when Clemson's spreads become more palatable. Now the Tigers will face a 4-5 Virginia Tech team that potentially has thrown in the towel for the season. Hokies head coach Justin Fuente, who is now apparently on the hot seat, may plead with his guys to pour it out for him in the last two weeks of the year, but that won't be enough against a motivated Clemson team that can't afford another slip-up. You can never rely on the transitive property when picking college football games, but I think it's worth mentioning in this case. Pittsburgh defeated Virginia Tech 47-14 two weeks ago. Then the Tigers beat up the Panthers by five touchdowns the following weekend. The transitive property suggests Clemson by 68 points. It won't be that much, but I like the Tigers to cover before they get ready for the ACC Championship in two weeks. Justin's pick: Clemson -22.5

No. 10 Miami (-14.5) at Duke 8:00 p.m.

Duke is bad this year. Very, very bad. That should be enough analysis for this one, but I'll give you a little more. Blue Devils quarterback Chase Brice has turned the ball over 17 times in nine games. Duke has lost 25 turnovers this season, six more than any other team at the FBS level. The result? A dismal 2-7 record. It's tough to beat anyone when you turn the ball over that many times. I don't expect that to get any better when the Blue Devils face an aggressive Miami pass rush. The Hurricanes did invent the Turnover Chain, after all. What makes matters worse for our friends in Durham is the fact that Miami has had the last two weeks off due to COVID cancelations and postponements. Assuming the Hurricanes are able to field most of its starters considering the contact tracing challenges the program has faced in recent weeks, expect a fresh and energized Miami team in Wallace Wade Stadium Saturday night. Justin's pick: Miami -14.5

Georgia Tech at NC State (-6.5) 4:00 p.m.

NC State has been favored in each of the last three weeks and won all three games, but the Pack only covered once. A slow start against Syracuse last Saturday prevented the Wolfpack from covering a 14.5-point spread it probably would have had things gone differently in the first half. It will be Senior Day in Carter-Finey Stadium for the Pack's regular-season finale against the Yellow Jackets. NC State also has a chance to do something no other team in program history has done, win seven ACC games. The Wolfpack shouldn't be short on motivation to go out and take care of business against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets may also be without its leading rusher and second-leading receiver, freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs left last week's game with a hamstring injury and was seen using crutches on the sideline late in the second half. That's an unfortunate break for the feisty Jackets if he's not able to go. Georgia Tech relies on a strong running game to put points on the board, and it may be running into NC State at the wrong time. The Wolfpack held a Liberty team that was averaging over 240 rushing yards per game to just 2.8 yards per carry two Saturdays ago. Last week, the Pack forfeited just three rushing yards on 25 attempts to Syracuse. NC State takes care of business, advances to 8-3 and will get ready for what could be a big-name bowl game in later December or early January. Justin's pick: NC State -6.5

