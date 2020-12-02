NC State football coach Dave Doeren appropriately noted the uniqueness of the Senior Day when the Wolfpack hosts Georgia Tech for a 4 p.m. kickoff on the ACC Network Saturday afternoon..

Theoretically, there is room for all the seniors to come back to NC State after this season, but will they? Most of the players have put in five years in college already, and in one case — offensive tackle Tyrone Riley— it has been six.

For many, that’s enough time in college. For some, there may be something to gain by another season. Here’s a look at the big picture for the 12 scholarship seniors and what they are facing with their decisions: