Director of Player Personnel Billy Glasscock joined the show for the assistant coach segment Tuesday. Here are the highlights from his appearance:

• On recruiting during COVID:

"Recruiting has sped up so much now, we're watching guys when they're sophomores and juniors. There was another group of kids in this class that we recruited them primarily off of tape, off of video.

"Just using our connections and our resources to make those phone calls with the right people that can give us some of those things we're looking for when we actually go see the kid. How competitive is he in the weight room? Does he show up on time? Does he fight through things? All the boxes we try to check, so to speak, when we go out and evaluate.

"It's not going to be perfect. It's just not. But what is right now in 2020? We're trying to make the best of what we have in front of us. What we always say is we can only control what we can control, let's make the best decision based on the information we have when we have it. We think we've done that."

• On how stressful it was to completely change the way recruiting had been done in the past:

"Early on, it was really stressful. We were all quarantined in the spring which was a huge recruiting time for us.

"As we kind of segue from the 2020 class to the 2021 class coming up here, as we kind of move into that, that's where you make all your money. That's where you get all your evaluations done, that's where you're getting guys on campus, that's where you're feeling them all out. We lost all that.

"We didn't know when we're going to be able to come back. At the time, we thought maybe June. Then again in August. We kept thinking, hey, it's coming. In the meantime, we had to figure out how to do some things so we didn't fall behind.

"I felt like from a recruiting standpoint, we were working harder than we've ever worked before in that time, which is a busy time anyway when we were trying to do it all from home. We were all home. We were on quarantine, so we were all getting these huge Zoom meetings together with our staff and trying to coordinate who you're calling, who you're talking to, who's going to get on, what time you're jumping on, who can be on campus. It was more stressful because we weren't used to doing it.

"Then after we had a few you know runs of it, and you start to realize that people were kind of more comfortable with Zoom, the kids are more comfortable with it and then all of a sudden if you get a bad signal and you lose them for a couple of minutes, well they're used to that because it happens during school.

"We all started learning it ended up working out where we had a lot to show, and we have a very talented creative team here that does a really good job.

"If you look at the group of guys we got committed that we hope to sign here in a couple of weeks, and we were coming off of a year he won four games, I think it was a really good job by everybody that we got the kids we have in this group."

• On the difference a winning season such as this year's makes on the recruiting trail:

"We were telling that story the whole time anyway. We've had injuries, this is a fluke thing, we're going to be back to where we were.

"Now that we're doing that it's like, they were telling us that and it's right. It's amazing when you win.

"It's as simple when you reach out to kids and you get maybe a one-word or two answers. When you're winning, you get full paragraph answers back. When can I come on campus and things like that.

"From the start, it helps you in the initial part of the recruiting process. Once you get into it and you're down to that final five or six schools that kid's going to potentially go to, you're in it then.

"That early part, just getting their ear and getting their attention, winning is huge. It's really about everything."