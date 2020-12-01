Dave Doeren radio show recap
Here is a recap from this week's Dave Doeren radio show, recorded live on Tuesday on NC State Wolfpack football's Facebook page.
Assistant Coach Segment
Director of Player Personnel Billy Glasscock joined the show for the assistant coach segment Tuesday. Here are the highlights from his appearance:
• On recruiting during COVID:
"Recruiting has sped up so much now, we're watching guys when they're sophomores and juniors. There was another group of kids in this class that we recruited them primarily off of tape, off of video.
"Just using our connections and our resources to make those phone calls with the right people that can give us some of those things we're looking for when we actually go see the kid. How competitive is he in the weight room? Does he show up on time? Does he fight through things? All the boxes we try to check, so to speak, when we go out and evaluate.
"It's not going to be perfect. It's just not. But what is right now in 2020? We're trying to make the best of what we have in front of us. What we always say is we can only control what we can control, let's make the best decision based on the information we have when we have it. We think we've done that."
• On how stressful it was to completely change the way recruiting had been done in the past:
"Early on, it was really stressful. We were all quarantined in the spring which was a huge recruiting time for us.
"As we kind of segue from the 2020 class to the 2021 class coming up here, as we kind of move into that, that's where you make all your money. That's where you get all your evaluations done, that's where you're getting guys on campus, that's where you're feeling them all out. We lost all that.
"We didn't know when we're going to be able to come back. At the time, we thought maybe June. Then again in August. We kept thinking, hey, it's coming. In the meantime, we had to figure out how to do some things so we didn't fall behind.
"I felt like from a recruiting standpoint, we were working harder than we've ever worked before in that time, which is a busy time anyway when we were trying to do it all from home. We were all home. We were on quarantine, so we were all getting these huge Zoom meetings together with our staff and trying to coordinate who you're calling, who you're talking to, who's going to get on, what time you're jumping on, who can be on campus. It was more stressful because we weren't used to doing it.
"Then after we had a few you know runs of it, and you start to realize that people were kind of more comfortable with Zoom, the kids are more comfortable with it and then all of a sudden if you get a bad signal and you lose them for a couple of minutes, well they're used to that because it happens during school.
"We all started learning it ended up working out where we had a lot to show, and we have a very talented creative team here that does a really good job.
"If you look at the group of guys we got committed that we hope to sign here in a couple of weeks, and we were coming off of a year he won four games, I think it was a really good job by everybody that we got the kids we have in this group."
• On the difference a winning season such as this year's makes on the recruiting trail:
"We were telling that story the whole time anyway. We've had injuries, this is a fluke thing, we're going to be back to where we were.
"Now that we're doing that it's like, they were telling us that and it's right. It's amazing when you win.
"It's as simple when you reach out to kids and you get maybe a one-word or two answers. When you're winning, you get full paragraph answers back. When can I come on campus and things like that.
"From the start, it helps you in the initial part of the recruiting process. Once you get into it and you're down to that final five or six schools that kid's going to potentially go to, you're in it then.
"That early part, just getting their ear and getting their attention, winning is huge. It's really about everything."
Head coach segment
• On winning ugly against Syracuse:
"Expecting to win is one thing. Like Mike Tyson says, everyone has a plan until you get hit in the mouth.
"You have to be able to get up and understand how to fight back. ACC football is all about that. It's about fighting for four quarters. There are no gimme games. Every team you play is going to play with pride and they're going to have good players and their coaches are going to coach well.
"It was a good experience, it was a good learning experience. It was great to see our guys find a way to win and love how we played in the second half."
• On the importance of adapting as a football team in 2020:
"That was one of the first things we spoke with the team about when we reported back in June. There were really two points that I made that I normally wouldn't make.
"The first was everyone in the room needs to be ready to play because we had no idea how contact tracing would play out, or how many positive tests we'd have throughout the season.
"The second part was, we have to be adaptable to the unknown and we can't be freaked out on the schedule changes or whatever happens.
"We just got to roll with the punches, make the best plans and move forward one day at a time. I think our program has done that. There hasn't been any panic or complaining, just controling what you can control. That's a lot easier said than done when you're talking about the age group we're coaching."
• On what senior day will look like this Saturday:
"We're still working through all that.
"Obviously the parents, we can't take them out on the field, so we're trying to figure out how to have that pregame picture I guess you would say.
"We'll get that knocked out somewhere that we're allowed to do that, then get the guys out on the field and play the game.
"It's a memorable day for everybody that's played football, whether you ended your career in high school or college. It's last time you put your pads, your helmet on, walk out the tunnel for the last time into that stadium and it means a lot."
• On Tanner Ingle's presence when he's in the lineup:
"He's a great player. He has instincts. He's got God-given abilities. He triggers. He's one of those guys that sees things and knows what the picture is telling him to do. He doesn't wait.
"He's just very instinctive, and he's got a high football IQ. And the game means a lot to him. He's just one of those kids that you have on your team that's going to give everything he has and he plays at one speed."
• What is it about this team that has led to the success this season?
"That's the chemistry these guys have. They believe in each other. They pick each other up. Offense cheering the defense, the defense cheering the offense, special teams trying to set up on your side of the ball.
"There's a lot of belief and there's a lot of work that went into creating that. It's mission accomplished when it comes to the chemistry of this football team.
"Out of the two things we talked about in the first meeting, the chemistry and the competing of the offseason project, I thought that was the most important thing that this team did. Learning to love each other the way that we're supposed to as brothers on a football team and it's been fun being a part of that."
• On the prospect of some of the seniors returning:
"Some of them have already told me they're coming back. Some of them want to wait and get away from it before making decisions. I'm not rushing because I don't have to.
"I want to win this game, so that's kind of our focus right now.
"Some of them have asked during the season what my thoughts were about them coming back and some of them haven't asked at all. I'm not forcing that conversation until it's necessary.
"Sometime between the final game and when we get into our bowl prep, I'll probably have those conversations with the guys."
• On the timeline of learning where the Pack will play its bowl game:
"The first bowl we could play is the 26th, so if we find out on the 20th, it would be like a game week.
"The ones after that are all the following week, so whether it's Orlando or Charlotte, or the Gator Bowl. It'll be one of those four, so we'll just have to see where we end up."
• On Thayer Thomas:
"He's faster than you think. He's one of the fastest shuttle time guys on our team, so his quickness, his ability to get in and out of cuts, his ability to turn the hips of the guy covering him, the timing he has on his routes with the quarterback and his spatial awareness, understanding how to get open in zones.
"He's just a gifted athlete, and he's got really good IQ, obviously being a baseball player. He understands how to see things a certain way and he's just getting better. It's a tribute to his work ethic. He has worked really, really hard since he's been here."
• On Georgia Tech:
"They're improved. Their tailbacks are really good, their receivers are good players, the quarterback is athletic. They've turned the ball over a lot and that's hurt them in some of their losses. But you can see that their staff has done a good job recruiting, they're a talented football team.
"They do a lot of things defensively. There's a lot of pressure, they blitzed us 70 percent of the game last year, so we expect to see a lot of pressure again and they're a well-coached team, they've got a lot of energy. They're coming off a big win."
• On Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Simms
"They're transitioning still from the triple option, so the makeup, a lot of that roster is still a run-game type roster. The quarterback has changed them. He can throw the football and he's got a strong arm.
"The receivers were good players last year when we played against them. It's an explosive offense. A lot like in the Liberty game, we have to do a really good job against an agile quarterback, keeping him in the pocket. "
