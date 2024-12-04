NC State's class of 2025 signees

NC State landed 17 players on Wednesday for National Signing Day, and have room for more additions moving forward.
The Wolfpack Central has detailed bios on each signee and have covered some of the recruits for 2-3 years.
Signed prospects in class of 2025
Letter of intent No. 1: Tight end Gus Ritchey
Letter of intent No. 2: Tackle Michael Gibbs
Letter of intent No. 3: Offensive lineman Kage Payne
Letter of intent No. 4: Wide receiver Je'rel Bolder
Letter of intent No. 5: Defensive end Colby Cronk
Letter of intent No. 6: Nose tackle Omarian Abraham
Letter of intent No. 7: Center Isaac Sowells
Letter of intent No. 8: DL Josiah Victor
Letter of intent No. 9: Defensive end A.J. Prim
Letter of intent No. 10: Cornerback Caden Gordon
Letter of intent No. 11: Cornerback Gerritt Kemp
Letter of intent No. 12: Safety Tristan Teasdell
Letter of intent No. 13: Cornerback Cam Strong
Letter of intent No. 14: Quarterback Will Wilson
Letter of intent No. 15: Tackle Ta'Khyian Whitset
Letter of intent No. 16: Outside linebacker Terris Dudley
