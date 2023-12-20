Advertisement
NC State's class of 2024 signees

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

National Signing Day is Wednesday, and NC State is hoping to land a top 30 class.

Click below to read the bios of the newest group of Wolfpack players who signed with coach Dave Doeren and his coaching staff.

Breaking news

Four-star WR Keenan Jackson picks NC State on Signing Day

Wide receiver Keenan Jackson makes shocking flip to NC State

Signed prospects in class of 2024

Letter of intent No. 1: Jivan Baly

Letter of intent No. 2: Isiah Jones

Letter of intent No. 3: Josh Alexander-Felton

Letter of intent No. 4: Cannon Lewis

Letter of intent No. 5: Zane Williams

Letter of intent No. 6: Jimmar Boston

Letter of intent No. 7: Jayden "Duke" Scott

Letter of intent No. 8: Justin Terrell

Letter of intent No. 9: Brody Barnhardt

Letter of intent No. 10: Joshua Ofor

Letter of intent No. 11: Trenton Mitchell

Letter of intent No. 12: Terrell Anderson

Letter of intent No. 13: Christian Zachary

Letter of intent No. 14: Tyler West

Letter of intent No. 15: Asaad Brown

Letter of intent No. 16: Jonathan Paylor

Letter of intent No. 17: Elijah Groves

Letter of intent No. 18: Ronnie Royal

Letter of intent No. 19: Wyatt Wright

Letter of intent No. 20: Dante Daniels

Letter of intent No. 21: Chase Bond

Letter of intent No. 22: Keenan Jackson

Letter of intent No. 23: Robby Martin

Letter of intent No. 24: Cedrick Bailey

