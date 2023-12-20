The Rivals.com four-star prospect will join outside linebacker Payton Wilson in the class of 2018, and class of 2025 verbal commitment Gus Ritchey of Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood in making the switch between rivals. The difference is Wilson and Ritchey didn't mame the move on the eve of National Signing Day.

Jackson verbally committed to North Carolina on June 29, 2023, and then announced his decommitment Tuesday, setting up his exciting announcement to NC State on Wednesday.

NC State football recruiting fans will always remember the final ending of Keenan Jackson's recruitment.

The recruiting end seems fitting considering that everything Jackson has done this month has been rather exciting.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Jackson caught 10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, plus recovered a teammates fumble for a third score — all in the first half — in helping Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High dominate Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard 56-21 in the NCHSAA 4A state title game Dec. 9 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Rivals.com ranks the four-star prospect at No. 14 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 74 wide receiver in the country. He had 102 catches for 1,704 yards and 19 touchdowns with the squad going 14-2.

Jackson officially visited NC State, North Carolina, Duke and Virginia Tech in June, before picking the Tar Heels. He played his first three years at Waxhaw (N.C.) Cuthbertson before making the move to Weddington.

NC State wide receiver coach Joker Phillips had offered Jackson on June 10, 2022, following him working out at camp.