Here are The Wolfpacker staff's game predictions for State's matchup with Davidson:

The Wildcats (13-8, 7-4 A-10) are coming off of a 64-52 loss to VCU in the Atlantic 10 Tournament, and the Wolfpack (13-10, 9-8 ACC) fell 89-68 to Syracuse in the ACC Tournament.

NC State Wolfpack basketball will play its first game of the 2021 NIT Thursday at 7:00 p.m. against Davidson on ESPN.

Davidson is a tough first-round matchup.

I like the winner of this game to advance to the NIT semifinals, at the very least.

The in-state rivalry aspect adds a little spice to tonight's contest. Since I already picked every game of the NIT (full disclosure, off to an 0-2 start after Wednesday night), here's what I wrote about this game:

"Davidson may be the best in the NIT. The Wildcats rank 17th nationally in effective field goal percentage (.555) and eighth in two-point shooting (.568).

"NC State leads the all-time series 25-2 against its in-state foe, but Davidson has won two of the last four meetings, including a 72-67 victory on a neutral court in the most recent encounter in 2008.

"But that Wildcats team had a 6-3, 185-pound guard named Stephen Curry, who went on to become a two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion.

"Curry tied his collegiate career-high of 44 points in that game, but he won’t be walking out of the locker room this time at UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas."

Indeed, Curry won't be on the floor tonight, but make no mistake, this Wildcats team can shoot. Five of its nine-man rotation shoots 38 percent or better from beyond the arc. The Cats ranks 18th in adjusted offensive efficiency, scoring 1.14 points per possession according to KenPom. Davidson, however, ranks 126th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

The Wolfpack is a more balanced team that ranks in the top 100 of both categories. NC State also ranks top 90 in two-point, three-point and effective field goal percentage.

Davidson doesn't turn its opponents over much (315th in defensive turnover percentage), so the Pack should be in good shape if it can take care of the ball and prevent unforced errors.

The key to that will be the play of the freshman guards Cam Hayes, Shakeel Moore and Dereon Seabron. That trio played lights-out down the stretch of the regular season, which led to the five-game win streak.

The young backcourt struggled, however, in the second round of the ACC Tournament in the 21-point loss to Syracuse. The last time the freshmen didn't play well was the one-possession win over Pittsburgh in State's home finale.

They bounced back strong with 45 combined points in the Wolfpack's 80-69 win over Notre Dame. Davidson is similar to the Irish. The Cats shoot the ball well, have one of the most efficient offenses in the country but struggle to defend.

I like the freshman guards to respond with a strong performance tonight, and NC State moves on to the second round in the process.

Prediction: NC State 74, Davidson 73