Here are The Wolfpacker staff's game predictions for the Pack's matchup with the Seminoles Wednesday night:

The Wolfpack (6-3, 2-2 ACC) is coming off of a 64-59 loss to Miami, and the Seminoles (5-2, 1-1 ACC) lost to No. 12 Clemson 77-67 on Dec. 29.

As I noted in my column following the Miami game, it's too early to call tonight a must-win, but it sort of feels like one.

Not that NC State HAS to win tonight, but the Pack at least needs a strong showing in Tallahassee. And considering its recent second-half struggles, the Wolfpack could really gain some confidence by showing some resiliency in late-game situations against a tough conference opponent on the road.

I fully expect to see an energized, motivated NC State team out of the gate, trying to prove it is better than what it showed on the court Saturday in a disappointing loss to Miami, which was without its top two returning scorers, in PNC Arena.

If the first nine games prove anything, the odds are good that the Wolfpack will take a lead into halftime, as it has in every contest this season.

Here are the two biggest questions to me: Can the Pack get shots to drop in the second half? And can NC State, a team that led the country in turnover margin nine days ago, limit mistakes on the offensive end?

The Wolfpack has turned the ball over more than its opponents in each of the past three games. The Pack was able to overcome that against Boston College on Dec. 30, but the turnovers came back to bite the team in the past two games.

Florida State has struggled to defend the perimeter in its first seven games. The Seminoles' opponents have shot 34.2 percent from the three-point line. They don't necessarily push teams off the perimeter, either. FSU's opponents have shot 41.1 percent of their field goal attempts from deep.

The Noles have been able to turn opponents over on 21.8 percent of their defensive possessions, but they have also turned the ball over themselves on 19.2 percent of offensive possessions.

At least from a matchup perspective, NC State should be able to make threes tonight and win the turnover battle if it can just decrease some of the unforced errors.

Florida State's length could present problems, as it does to most teams in the country. Of the Seminoles' 10-man rotation, the shortest is 6-foot-4, and seven of the players are 6-6 or taller.

The Pack will need to get creative with its lineups to handle that size. Maybe we see increased minutes for redshirt freshman Dereon Seabron, whose 6-7 frame could provide some help in defending the FSU backcourt.

After a head-scratching loss to Miami, I think the Wolfpack shows some grit tonight and plays well enough to beat the defending league champs on the road.

Plus, I don't know what to expect out of Florida State, which will be playing its first game in 15 days. The Noles could come out energized assuming its entire roster is available, but I think it's more likely they show the same rust most teams have after multi-week pauses.

Prediction: NC State 82 Florida State 77