Here are The Wolfpacker staff's game predictions for State's matchup with the Orange Sunday evening.

The Orange (9-5, 3-4 ACC) are coming off of an 81-58 road loss to No. 8 Virginia on Monday.

The Wolfpack (7-5, 3-4 ACC) will look to get back to .500 in conference play after a 72-67 home win over Wake Forest Wednesday. The Pack will have to go without fifth-year senior Devon Daniels for the first time this season. Daniels, the team's leader in scoring, assists and steals, suffered a season-ending ACL tear against the Demon Deacons Wednesday.

How will NC State look in its first game without fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels against a challenging opponent on the road? That is the biggest question Sunday.

Daniels, who led the team in scoring, assists and steals, suffered a season-ending ACL tear Wednesday against Wake Forest, a game in which he led the Pack with 20 points and nine rebounds.

The loss is a devastating blow to a Wolfpack team fighting to get back on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation.

A win Sunday would not just provide a boost of confidence to an NC State squad missing its veteran leader in the backcourt, it would also give the Pack its first "quad one" win of the season, a key metric for teams hoping to earn an at-large bid to the Big Dance.

NC State has had plenty of success against Syracuse under head coach Kevin Keatts. The Wolfpack is 3-0 against the Orange under the fourth-year head coach.

Part of the strong track record has to do with the personnel combinations Keatts likes to use. NC State typically has a pick-and-pop, small-ball power forward that is ideal to infiltrate the Syracuse zone.

Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk and junior forward Jericole Hellems fit that mold. The Pack will need at least one, if not both, of those guys to have a strong performance to get back to .500 in conference play, particularly considering the scoring production Daniels leaves behind.

The Orange also takes care of the basketball. Syracuse turns the ball over on just 16.2 percent of offensive possessions, which ranks 38th nationally. Winning the turnover margin will be more important than ever for the Wolfpack with Daniels gone.

Syracuse has been the exception to NC State's necessity to force turnovers to win games, however. The Pack has yet to win the turnover margin in its last three contests against the Orange under Keatts.

Morale may be at a low this season amongst Wolfpack fans after Daniels' injury, but I expect an energized and motivated NC State squad in the wake of losing one of their veteran leaders. The Pack gets strong outings from Hellems, Funderburk and its freshman guards to pull out a close, much-needed quad one victory and first true road win of the season.

Prediction: NC State 75, Syracuse 72