The Panthers (9-7, 5-6 ACC) are coming off of a 71-65 loss to Georgia Tech Saturday, and the Wolfpack (8-9, 4-8 ACC) lost to Duke 69-53 in its last game.

This a tough game to pick.

Both of these teams are entering this contest after some recent struggles. NC State has lost eight of its last 10, and Pitt has dropped five of its last six.

The Wolfpack will once again be shorthanded. Not only will it be without fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels (out for season with an ACL Tear), the Pack will also miss redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen, who was announced to be unavailable this morning with a lower leg injury.

Senior guard Braxton Beverly, who sat out the second half of the Duke loss with a hip injury, appears ready to play based on NC State's social media posts, but it's still questionable whether or not he's back to 100 percent that quickly.

With all of the injuries in the backcourt, the Wolfpack will have a tall task Wednesday afternoon in correcting its recent turnover issues. The Pack turned the ball over a combined 38 times over the past two games.

That said, NC State should have an advantage in the post against a small Panthers squad. Pitt's tallest starter is 6-8, so the Pack will have the size advantage down low with fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk (6-10) and redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates (6-11).

Despite the lack of height on the roster, Pittsburgh has been a solid rebounding team this season. If the Wolfpack wants to pick up its second-straight road win, it will have to outrebound and outscore the Panthers in the paint.

I expect NC State to come out energized and play a tough game, but the injury problems in the backcourt concern me with the recent turnover struggles. I'll go with Pitt in a coinflip.

Prediction: Pittsburgh 70, NC State 67