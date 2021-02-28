NC State Wolfpack basketball continues ACC play Sunday at 4:00 p.m. against Pittsburgh on ACC Network. The Panthers (9-9, 5-8 ACC) are coming off of a 79-72 road loss to Florida State, and the Wolfpack (11-9, 7-8 ACC) claimed a 68-61 road victory over Virginia in its last game. Here are The Wolfpacker staff's game predictions for State's matchup with Pitt:

Justin H. Williams

NC State is playing its best basketball of the season, and Pittsburgh may have reached its low point. Good timing for the Wolfpack, theoretically. The Panthers will be without star upperclassmen guards Xavier Johnson and Au'Diese Toney for the first time this year. Both announced that they were leaving the Pitt program last week and would be entering the transfer portal. Pittsburgh had three players averaging 14 points or more per game. Johnson and Toney were two of them. They almost ranked one and two on the team in assists, with Johnson being second in the ACC in assists per game at the time of his departure. In Pittsburgh's one-point loss to NC State on Feb. 17, Johnson and Toney combined for 31 points, six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 58 minutes. That's a lot of production left behind. I expect the Panthers to come out energy, as they normally are, because what else do they have to lose. After all, if you're in the Pittsburgh camp, you're feeling like you should have won the first meeting with the Wolfpack. It won't be enough, however, as Pitt will be missing too much while NC State has built up enough confidence recently to handle its business, even if the shots aren't dropping early. Game prediction: NC State 75 Pittsburgh 66

Matt Carter