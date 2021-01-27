Here are The Wolfpacker staff's game predictions for State's matchup with Wake Forest Wednesday night.

The Wolfpack (6-5, 2-4 ACC) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak following an 86-76 road defeat to North Carolina Saturday. The Demon Deacons (4-6, 1-6 ACC) are coming off their first conference win this season, a 76-75 home victory over Pittsburgh Saturday.

This is a must-win game for NC State.

Does that mean a loss would make an NCAA Tournament bid impossible for the Wolfpack? No. There is still a lot of basketball to be played.

But the Pack needs a win tonight to gain confidence entering a deciding stretch of its season. A loss to what should be the worst team in the ACC would be a devastating blow.

There are no moral victories but after a second watch, NC State's performance in Chapel Hill Saturday was encouraging in some ways after a 10-day COVID-related break despite the loss.

Without question, the defense needs work. The Pack's last two opponents have averaged 95.5 points per game. But that is solvable with a now-healthy roster that is able to practice together as an entire unit as long as it can keep the virus out of its locker room.

NC State's offense was able to put up 76 points against an improved North Carolina defense with just six three-point makes and 12 points in transition.

Wake Forest has done a good job of pushing its opponents off of the perimeter on defense, but the Demon Deacons have an ACC-worst 22.3 offensive turnover percentage in league play.

The aggressive Wolfpack defense should be able to get back to its intended identity: forcing turnovers and converting those opportunities into fast-break points.

Expect strong offensive performances from fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk and redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates tonight. Wake's tallest player in its 10-man rotation is 6-9, and the Demon Deacons' defensive 57.1 two-point field goal percentage in league ranks last in the ACC.

Not to mention, Bates should be able to rack up some rejections on the defensive end coming off of a seven-block game against the Tar Heels. 12.8 percent of the Deacons' offensive possessions have resulted in a blocked shot, which ranks 335th nationally.

If State can force 15+ turnovers, capitalize on those takeaways in transition and feed the post in half-court sets, tonight has the making of a much-needed get-right game for the Wolfpack.

Wake Forest will play tough coming off of its first conference win and keep it close in the first half, but the Pack will take care of business in the second half as long as it plays with urgency.

The four-game losing streak, the longest the program has had under head coach Kevin Keatts, should come to an end tonight.

Prediction: NC State 80, Wake Forest 71