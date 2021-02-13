The Blue Devils (7-8, 5-6 ACC) are coming off of a 93-89 loss to Notre Dame Tuesday, and the Wolfpack (8-8, 4-7 ACC) lost to Syracuse 77-68 in its last game.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice... you know how the rest of it goes.

I've been fooled many times this season picking NC State's games. While I've decided to take a glass-half-full approach to most of my predictions, my optimism has worn off.

The Pack's second loss to Syracuse Tuesday night is what did it for me.

Don't get me wrong, I knew the Wolfpack's season was trending in the wrong direction after the head-scratching loss to Miami in early January. But it's the embarrassment from incorrectly picking State to beat the Orange not once, but twice that has prompted me to take a different tone for this one.

NC State had its chances against Syracuse in both meetings. The Pack looked better in the Carrier Dome than it did in PNC Arena this week, but the way it lost was awfully similar to the first meeting. Too many mistakes, too little consistency for 40 minutes, and ultimately, the inability to make shots down the stretch were the culprits in both cases.

Duke enters this game in a similar fashion as the Wolfpack. State has lost seven of its last nine, and the Blue Devils have dropped six of their past eight contests. Both are desperate for a win. Neither will be dancing in March short of an unlikely run in the ACC Tournament.

And NC State has had plenty of success against its ACC rival from Durham in PNC Arena. The Pack is 2-0 against the Blue Devils in Raleigh under head coach Kevin Keatts, and it's won five of the last seven meetings against Duke at home.

But typically there are 19,000+ Wolfpack fans providing an electric atmosphere to give State a lift over the Blue Devils, who are traditionally ranked in the Top 10. Saturday will be just the second meeting between the two schools since 1996 that Duke is unranked. The other was in 2016, and the Blue Devils won that meeting 88-80 in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

On paper, this game is a coin flip. I anticipate this one going down to the wire, and the victor will be the team that makes fewer mistakes in crunch time. Neither fan base can say it's confident in its team to close out a tight contest.

Considering the 50-50 nature of this matchup, I'm going to give the slight edge to the Blue Devils.

Prediction: Duke 85, NC State 84