Here are The Wolfpacker staff's game predictions for State's matchup second matchup of the season with the Orange:

The Pack is coming off of an 81-65 road win over Boston College Saturday, and Syracuse lost to Clemson 78-61 in Littlejohn Coliseum in its last contest on Saturday.

The Wolfpack (8-7, 4-6 ACC) will look to even the season series with the Orange (10-6, 4-5), who won the first meeting 76-73 in the Carrier Dome nine days ago on Jan. 31.

NC State let one slip in the Carrier Dome nine days ago.

The Wolfpack led for 22 minutes and played its best half of basketball this season, taking a 47-38 lead into the locker room at halftime only to later fall 76-73 to the Orange.

A victory two Sundays ago would have given the Pack a much-needed "Quad I" win. Now the Pack is in a position where it has to win most, if not all of its remaining regular-season games to get back into the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation.

If State can maintain the intensity it's played with over the last four games, a strong run down the stretch isn't out of the equation. For that to happen, however, the Wolfpack will need to even the season series with the Orange tonight.

NC State's new identity since Devon Daniels' injury seems to be working so far. The Pack has relied on its frontcourt for a bulk of its scoring production in Daniels' absence, a smart move considering that's where the experience on this roster is now.

Junior forward Jericole Hellems, redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates and fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk have scored a combined 121 points on 47-of-83 shooting (56.6 percent) in the last three contests. During that three-game stretch, the Wolfpack has outrebounded and outscored its opponent in the paint in each matchup.

NC State will need to hit its jumpers against the Syracuse zone tonight to come away with a win. The Pack shot 56.7 percent from the field in the first half of the first meeting but made just 32.3 percent of its field goal attempts in the second half.

Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts said after the 81-65 road victory over Boston College that he needs at least one of his guards to have a strong scoring performance on any given night to win games down the stretch. Freshman guard Shakeel Moore was that guy Saturday, scoring a career-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including a 3-of-4 mark from beyond the arc.

Can Moore pick up where he left off in Chestnut Hill? Can redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen get out of a recent shooting slump he's had over the past five games? Maybe senior guard Braxton Beverly or freshman guard Cam Hayes can get it going tonight.

I suspect a stronger collective effort from the backcourt will be the case, and the Pack will shoot just well enough from three to come away with the home victory.

NC State shot just 26.1 percent from the perimeter and went 0-of-8 from deep in the second half of the first meeting. The law of averages suggests that the pendulum swings back in State's favor for round two.

The Wolfpack jumps out to a double-digit lead early in the second half and hangs on for a two-possession victory over the Orange.

Prediction: NC State 75, Syracuse 69