Here are The Wolfpacker staff's game predictions for State's matchup with Virginia:

The Cavaliers (15-5, 11-3 ACC) are coming off of a 66-65 road loss to Duke, and the Wolfpack (10-9, 6-8 ACC) claimed an 80-62 road victory over Wake Forest in its last game.

NC State is playing its best basketball of 2021 recently, but it may be running into Virginia at the wrong time.

The Wolfpack is once again facing Tony Bennett's squad after the Cavaliers suffered a rare loss. The Hoos first came to Raleigh and beat the Wolfpack 64-57 after a road loss to Virginia Tech earlier this month, at that point the Cavs' lone loss in ACC play.

Now Virginia enters the second meeting coming off of a two-game losing streak. Granted, neither of those should be considered bad losses.

The Cavaliers were beaten up by Florida State's athleticism in an 81-60 defeat in Tallahassee last Monday and went on to lose a one-point contest to a desperate Duke team in Cameron Indoor Stadium this past weekend.

Maybe Virginia is showing some vulnerability, but I lean towards thinking they'll bounce back strong at home.

NC State will play well and give the Hoos all they can handle, but will it be enough? To beat Virginia's pack-line defense, teams have to get elite play from their backcourt.

The Wolfpack's freshman guards have found some confidence recently, but can they knock down jumpers and limit mistakes to make the Cavaliers pay?

I believe they will in flashes, but it won't be enough to beat a Virginia team playing with its head on fire to prevent a three-game losing streak. Unfortunate timing plays a big role tonight.

Game prediction: Virginia 65, NC State 61