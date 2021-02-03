NC State Wolfpack basketball continues ACC play by hosting Virginia at 9 p.m. Wednesday evening at PNC Arena in Raleigh. The Wolfpack (7-6, 3-5 ACC) will look for its first quad one victory. The big question is will fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk be available after he was a late scratch at Syracuse due to "university policy" issues. The Wahoos (11-3, 7-1 ACC) are ranked No. 14 nationally and are coming off their first league loss, a 65-51 defeat at Virginia Tech that snapped the Cavaliers' seven-game winning streak. Here are The Wolfpacker staff's game predictions for State's matchup with the Virginia Wednesday evening.

NC State junior forward Jericole Hellems had a career-high 24 points at Syracuse. (MARK KONEZNY)

Justin H. Williams

Say what you want about NC State's performance in the month of January, but since returning from a 10-day break due to COVID in the program in the middle of the month, the Wolfpack has shown plenty of fight. The Pack had every reason to hang its head and put forth a lackluster performance Sunday in the Carrier Dome. NC State was without its two leading scorers, fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels and fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk. Daniels suffered a season-ending ACL tear against Wake Forest in the game prior and was the team's leader in scoring (16.5 ppg), assists (3.1 apg) and steals (1.7 spg). Funderburk, who was the team's second-leading scorer entering Sunday averaging 11.9 points per game, was announced to be unavailable an hour before tipoff against Syracuse due to "university issues." While it's possible Funderburk could return tonight, his availability is unknown. Even without both of its top returning players from last year, NC State put forth its best half of the season in the opening 20 minutes against the Orange. The Wolfpack ultimately lost the game by going cold after halftime, but the performance was a promising sign that this team won't go down without a fight. I expect that to be the case once again tonight. The Wolfpack may even have the lead at halftime at home in PNC Arena. Ultimately, however, Virginia is just too balanced and presents too tough of a matchup to predict a NC State win tonight. I'll take the Cavaliers, but the Pack covers the 6.5-point spread. Prediction: Virginia 70, NC State 65

Matt Carter